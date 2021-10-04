Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI; CBS; ABC

The Bold and the Beautiful

In our exclusive interview with Kimberlin Brown Sheila’s portrayer explains what makes the character tick… and how everything could have been different under other circumstances. Evil or not, Sheila is still dangerous and things are getting increasingly uneasy for Steffy. Here’s a sinister plot that would keep Finn’s wife permanently under her mother-in-law’s thumb.

Darin Brooks (Wyatt) has landed a new Apple series. But does this mean that he will be exiting from the soap? We have the answer.

Katie needs something to do other than butt into Eric’s personal life, and we know who she should be doing it with! and drive Bill over the edge.

Veteran of General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and other shows, soap star Michael Tylo passed away at the age of 73. Read a tribute to the much-missed actor.

Ridge and Brooke pushed all of Richard’s buttons, and in this week’s Soapbox column, he explains exactly why. Plus, Eric does the impossible, Katie engages in double-talk, and Steffy might want to keep a close eye on Hope!

Days of Our Lives

Last week marked the anniversary of Chad and Abigail’s second trip down the aisle and we celebrated the occasion with a very special photo album that chronicles the often difficult history of the couple… including a few incidents we suspect they’d both rather forget!

Tormented by the sins of his past, Ben hopes that Marlena might be able to help him move forward. Is Ben about to become a pawn for the forces of evil?

Speaking of terrifying possibilities, could Sarah’s reunion with Xander be a trick rather than a treat?

Lori thinks that the corporate battles are finally getting good, is glad to see EJ growing a bit as a character, found Gwen and Xander’s scenes surprisingly sweet, and thinks it’s time for Sarah to return in the Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Ever since Sonny rolled back into Port Charles, fans have noticed there’s something different about the character… and suspect it might be that there’s a bit of Mike lingering just beneath the surface! Portrayer Maurice Benard suggested he might “interview” Sonny and Mike on his State of Mind vlog to get to the bottom of their feelings. The actor also startled some fans when he mentioned his retirement plans and sent a message to his haters.

Kirsten Storms (Maxie) realized something about herself with a little help from daughter Harper. Find out what the little girl did to remind her of what “sassy” means.

As the battle between Nina and Carly heated up, viewers took sides. But who do they think actually won the fight’s first round?

Dustin weighs in on the reckoning from Sonny’s return and gives Nina points for not kissing up to Carly, was entertained by Spencer finally coming clean, and hopes Victor will bump off Peter in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes (Mariah) reflects on how Cassie’s fictional death upended her own real life. Read about the actress’ “midlife crisis” following her character’s surprise demise, then learn why the surrogacy story hit her mom hard.

Paul Williams fans will be hungering for more after they feast their eyes on this photo posted by portrayer Doug Davidson as he separates fact from fiction.

Revisiting his run as Genoa City’s Michael Baldwin, Christian Jules LeBlanc showed off more than just his wit with a photo you need to see.

Candace can’t shake the ambivalent feelings regarding how Ashland’s story has been unfolding, doesn’t see Mariah letting up any time soon, hopes they go somewhere unexpected with Jack, and loves mischievous Sally in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

With love in the air, champagne corks and romantic quesitons being popped, Ben is feeling deflated as he admits to possessed Marlena that he’s worried his child might be evil in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Sally decides that she will bring the dress to Victoria herself, Mariah can’t stop caring about the baby, and Victoria wants all the details about Ashland’s crime in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Primetime

Heading into its 18th season, Grey’s Anatomy continues to keep the audience on their toes as the crossover with sister show Station 19 promises a shocking return and plenty of romance.

This December, When Calls the Heart’s spin-off When Calls Hope will air on GAC Family and includes a shocking casting twist.

Secrets were revealed, but what was in that mysterious package? Learn more in the latest teasers for Chesapeake Shores.

