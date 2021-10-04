weekly soap opera news B&B, Days, GH, Y&R

Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI; CBS; ABC

Plus, remembering a star taken from us far too soon.

Don’t miss a beat of what’s happening in daytime with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kimberlin Brown sheila gallery "The Bold and the Beautiful" Set WeddingCBS Television CityLos Angeles, Ca.06/21/21© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com310-657-9661

In our exclusive interview with Kimberlin Brown Sheila’s portrayer explains what makes the character tick… and how everything could have been different under other circumstances. Evil or not, Sheila is still dangerous and things are getting increasingly uneasy for Steffy. Here’s a sinister plot that would keep Finn’s wife permanently under her mother-in-law’s thumb.

Ridge and Brooke pushed all of Richard’s buttons, and in this week’s Soapbox column, he explains exactly why. Plus, Eric does the impossible, Katie engages in double-talk, and Steffy might want to keep a close eye on Hope!

Days of Our Lives

Chad and Abigail relationship timeline mashup

Last week marked the anniversary of Chad and Abigail’s second trip down the aisle and we celebrated the occasion with a very special photo album that chronicles the often difficult history of the couple… including a few incidents we suspect they’d both rather forget!

Lori thinks that the corporate battles are finally getting good, is glad to see EJ growing a bit as a character, found Gwen and Xander’s scenes surprisingly sweet, and thinks it’s time for Sarah to return in the Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

gh mike sonny benard maurice

Ever since Sonny rolled back into Port Charles, fans have noticed there’s something different about the character… and suspect it might be that there’s a bit of Mike lingering just beneath the surface! Portrayer Maurice Benard suggested he might “interview” Sonny and Mike on his State of Mind vlog to get to the bottom of their feelings. The actor also startled some fans when he mentioned his retirement plans and sent a message to his haters.

Dustin weighs in on the reckoning from Sonny’s return and gives Nina points for not kissing up to Carly, was entertained by Spencer finally coming clean, and hopes Victor will bump off Peter in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes Y&R

Camryn Grimes (Mariah) reflects on how Cassie’s fictional death upended her own real life. Read about the actress’ “midlife crisis” following her character’s surprise demise, then learn why the surrogacy story hit her mom hard.

  • Paul Williams fans will be hungering for more after they  feast their eyes on this photo posted by portrayer Doug Davidson as he separates fact from fiction.
  • Revisiting his run as Genoa City’s Michael Baldwin, Christian Jules LeBlanc showed off more than just his wit with a photo you need to see.

Candace can’t shake the ambivalent feelings regarding how Ashland’s story has been unfolding, doesn’t see Mariah letting up any time soon, hopes they go somewhere unexpected with Jack, and loves mischievous Sally in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Want the latest on what’s going to be happening in the days ahead on your favorite soap? We’ve got you covered!

  • With love in the air, champagne corks and romantic quesitons being popped, Ben is feeling deflated as he admits to possessed Marlena that he’s worried his child might be evil in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.
  • Sally decides that she will bring the dress to Victoria herself, Mariah can’t stop caring about the baby, and Victoria wants all the details about Ashland’s crime in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Primetime

Grey's Anatomy season 18 premiere

Heading into its 18th season, Grey’s Anatomy continues to keep the audience on their toes as the crossover with sister show Station 19 promises a shocking return and plenty of romance.

And have a look through the gallery of the romantic history of Y&R’s Victoria and Ashland.