After a long, scandalous road, a former daytime star is heading back to acting.

Fans of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart spinoff, When Hope Calls will be happy to know that the series will be coming back on our screens for season two on the GAC Family channel. But that’s not all… Our sister site Deadline has learned exclusively that Lori Loughlin (Edge of Night, Jody) is returning to acting to reprise her popular WCTH role of Abigail Stanton in the two-part season premiere on Saturday, December 18, titled “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas.”

Fans last saw Loughlin in the Hallmark role during season six of its hit series prior to being released from the network, due to her part in the college admissions scandal.

The series, based on the Canadian West books by Janette Oke, premiered on August 30, 2019, and followed two sisters, Lillian and Grace, who opened an orphanage in the western town of Brookfield in 1916. Caught between ambitions of a thriving town and traditions of cattle ranchers, both strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of taking care of the orphaned children.

Season one’s last episode aired on October 25, 2019, and left off when Lillian and Grace faced a difficult decision in regards to an orphan. Gabriel worked hard to take care of a problem before anyone got hurt, especially Lillian, and asked Sam for help. Plus, Chuck went with Lucie on a cattle drive for his mother, unaware that Grace planned to accompany Helen to England to be reunited with her grandfather.

Are you excited that GAC Family is bringing the series back? How about Loughlin’s part in it? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

