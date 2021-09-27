John Paschal, Gilles Toucan, Howard Wise/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ever since Eric began pushing Quinn to seek sexual satisfaction with Carter, fans have had a whole lot to say… and John McCook’s been listening. Read what he said to the fans in response to the controversial storyline, then take a trip down Memory Lane as the actor shares his thoughts on Eric’s many exes.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful Soapbox column, guest reviewer Charlie sounds off on everything from the show’s new Gladys Kravitz to the bizarreness of Justin’s latest task (and behavior). Plus, where’s Dr. Ruth when we need her?!?

Days of Our Lives

Legendary Days star Deidre Hall is currently reliving her most infamous storyline, Marlena’s possession. The actress took advantage of her latest interview to share her thoughts on retirement and address those rumors that there have been problems on the set with co-star Lisa Rinna (Billie). Read what Hall said about the alleged feud and more.

Based on recent events, we suspect two very big returns could be on the horizon… and they could turn everything upside down.

After stumbling on a beautiful souvenir, Stephen Nichols (Steve) shared a family photo and why it moved him so much.

In this week’s Days of Our Lives column, Richard wonders if Marlena’s about to claim her first victim, sings the praises of Chanel, and suggests that Ben and Ciara cool their baby-making jets.

General Hospital

After nearly a year in Nixon Falls, Sonny finally returned to Port Charles. And while fans had been chomping at the bit for him to ditch the Mike persona, we couldn’t help being underwhelmed by what should have been a huge moment. In fact, we were left thinking that Sonny’s return should have been delayed for a day… so that he could walk in to find Jason and Carly in bed. Wait, wait… hear us out! Then gett Maurice Benard’s thoughts on Sonny’s feelings for Nina and an update on Buddy the Goat.

We flash back to the anniversary of Maxie and Spinelli’s non-wedding and wonder if the former couple is on the road to a reunion.

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) opened up about what a mess his life was when he was playing Will on All My Children. Find out what advice he had for his own children and how he turned his life around.

Steve Burton (Jason) shared a snapshot with his 7 year old and shared a few wise words about homework.

Dustin didn’t think much of Sonny’s painfully anti-dramatic return to Port Charles, assumes that the Mob boss will eventually bed Nina, shook his head at the latest failure to finish Peter, and is surprised to be enjoying the teens the most in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

With Billy and Lily getting closer by the day, some fans have been suggesting that the time is right for Cane to make a return. In our exclusive interview with Daniel Goddard we asked if perhaps that might be a possibility… and his answer might just surprise you.

Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) just marked their wedding anniversary and we got in on the celebration with a photo-filled look back at their real-life romance that has blossomed into a family of four.

Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) is continuing to thrive thanks to her star turn as Supergirl. The actress just landed a series of her own on HBO Max. Learn what the future holds for her.

Candace thought Jack’s standalone episode was pointless, has questions about Sharon’s romantic future, appreciated Nick donning a towel, and suspects that Locke’s plot will fizzle in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Ready for more details about what’s coming up on your soaps next week? We’ve got your sizzling previews!

It looks like things could finally be coming to a head for Sheila. She can hardly believe it when Steffy shoves her. Could this confrontation turn nasty? Watch the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Doug is trapped at the hospital and realizes that Marlena is not only possessed but wants him dead. Will anyone save him? Find out in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. As Moses wonders why Faith is backing away from him, Victoria quizzes Phyllis about what Nick is doing, and Nikki orders Billy to back off in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Primetime

Hallmark will be starting its Countdown to Christmas at the end of October and viewers can look forward to seeing some daytime favorites pop up. Get this year’s schedule and all the details currently available.

As Grey’s Anatomy launches into its 18th season, it looks like it will be bringig back two fan favorites, and could kill off a third.

Having watched the first two episodes of Fox’s sudsy new drama The Big Leap, we’re dubbing it one of the best soaps of the year. Here’s why and everything you need to know to join the fun.

And finally, join us as we look at some of soap opera’s worst characters. We’re talking characters who hit their respective soaps with high hopes… but soon proved to be unpopular duds views hated!

