Howard Wise/JPI (2); Aaron Montgomery/JPI; Paul Skipper/JPI

Sometimes, even a strong actor can’t save a weak character.

Every now and then, the headwriter of a soap sits down and says, “I’m going to create a character so awful that everyone in town will want to see them dead and we’ll do a great murder mystery.” But sometimes, they introduce a character they truly believe is going to be embraced by the audience… only to find out later that viewers would very much like the newbie gone.

Turns out, there’s a difference between characters we love to hate and those we simply flat-out hate.

And once the audience turns on a character, it can be darn near impossible to change their mind (especially in the age of social media). Occasionally, the folks behind the scenes will put up a good fight, somehow convinced that over time, the situation will change. More often than not, however, they’re wrong.

Join us now as we look at some of the characters for whom the Welcome Wagon was never rolled out. From a wildly popular General Hospital actor’s disastrous turn as a doppelgänger to a Bold & Beautiful ingenue who didn’t even stick around long enough to earn a last name. Our collection also includes a time-warping Another World villain, a Young & Restless vixen who couldn’t scheme her way out of the corner she was written into, and a flame-haired Days of Our Lives beauty who never sparked with the audience.

Check out the gallery below to see the 20 or so characters who made our list of daytime’s least wanted, then hit the comment section to tell us who you think we left off. (Because if there’s one thing we know, it’s that when it comes to unpopular characters, you have a thought or two!) Who knows, maybe you’ll not only inspire a follow-up article but be quoted in it!