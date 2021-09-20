Howard Wise, JPI; ABC; Everett Collection; Hallmark

Plus, marking some unforgettable anniversaries.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ever since Sheila returned to Los Angeles, she’s wanted to be seen in a different light… and that’s gotten us thinking about redemption stories. While it’s beginning to look too late for Sheila to make a fresh start, her latest run has also left us thinking about another character who could still get a stunning story arc.

Even as Eric’s been pushing his current wife toward another man, one of his exes is wishing she could return to his arms. But throwing Donna into mix might only complicate things more… here’s how.

As son Sasha turned 30, Don Diamont (Bill) marked the occasion by sharing some adorable photos as well as the surprising tale of how the young man acquired his unusual nickname.

Rena Sofer (Quinn) was devastated by something that she learned. Find out what prompted her to encourage donations to save some of the most innocent creatures on the planet.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard takes a look at the soap’s Eric/Quinn/Carter storyline from a different perspective and finds it deeply troubling. Plus, where was Sheila, and why hasn’t Paris moved out?

Days of Our Lives

In a thrilling Fall preview, we look at a wedding, a baby, and Marlena being repossessed by the Devil. There is also plenty of romance in store with a few long-awaited reunions as old flames reignite. Catch some enticing glimpses of what’s to come and then read our take on what’s really working and what needs to be fixed.

She managed to do the unthinkable when she had audiences ready to accept Bo with a woman other than Hope. On the the anniversary of her debut, we pay tribute to Lisa Rinna’s run as Billie.

Sami may be missing in action but the same can hardly be said for the woman who plays her. Find out why Alison Sweeney is so excited about her latest project.

Lori has been pleasantly surprised by the possession story, senses great promise in Johnny’s movie plot, isn’t on board with Adrienne 2.0, and hopes we’ll get to see the lighter side of Chabby in the Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

In a candid interview with her longtime leading man Maurice Benard (Sonny), Laura Wright (Carly) opened up about her difficulty moving on from her divorce. Learn how she left the baggage behind before reading her moving reflection on her mother’s death.

Commemorating the ninth anniversary of his loss, we paid homage to John Ingle, and his performance as one of daytime’s most lovable and conniving curmudgeons, Edward Quartermaine.

Steve Burton (Jason) may play Stone Cold, but he had a very different feeling running through him as his daughter proved just how grown up she is.

Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) marked the anniversary of her abusive father’s passing and revealed why she is still grieving.

Dustin thought that Carly and Jason’s wedding was beautiful, was surprised that he found a reason to cheer Peter on, guesses that Esme could be Ryan’s daughter, and doubts Sonny will be understanding now that he’s got his memory back in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

With the effects of the surrogacy, not to mention abduction, weighing heavily on Mariah, the cracks in her relationship with Tessa are getting deeper. Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) warned fans of the couple of an impending breakup. Find out why she thinks this is inevitable and then be sure to watch the behind-the-scenes videos of baby Dominic.

Two years ago, Mishael Morgan shocked viewers when she returned to Young and Restless as a brand new character following the death of Hilary. Check out our photo tribute to both Hilary and Amanda.

Courtney Hope (Sally) sent a special romantic birthday message to beau Chad Duell (General Hospital’s Michael). See what inspired her loving gesture.

As he prepares for another heart surgery, the family of beloved Y&R alum Max Page (ex-Reed) asked for prayers. Get the details and leave your well wishes here.

Candace was tearing up over the surrogacy story, wonders if a romantic triangle is in the works for Adam, was disappointed to see Billy at center stage again, and has no idea what’s up with Elena in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Primetime

Although the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy is promising to bring back a few fan favorites, it also looks like one could well be getting killed off. Find out more in our spoilers for season 18.

With one couple facing a complicated wedding, another is forced to deal with an uncertain future in the Chesapeake Shores spoilers.

We have some big news and tantalizing teasers for all three Chicago series, Fire, Med and PD. Get the latest on the entire Chicago lineup.

Coming up…

Want to know what’s about to go down on this week’s episodes of your favorite soaps? Check out these previews…

As Quinn is getting overwhelmed by guilt over what she’s doing to Eric, Ridge hires Justin to dig into her life, but how will he react when he learns the truth? Get a glimmer of what’s ahead in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. As Devon admits to Amanda that he wants a future with her, Mariah tells Tessa they should have their own baby, and Ashland is blackmailed to keep his secret safe in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

