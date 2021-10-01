ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection (3), NBC, Paul Skipper/JPI

Take a loving look back at the lives of the stars we’ve lost in 2021.

We are coming upon the third quarter of 2021, and though we bring our readers news surrounding their daytime soaps each day, it isn’t always good. For years, fans have watched their favorite actors light up the screen in the fictional towns where they spend a few hours away from their hectic lives, so when news comes that the industry has lost one of its stars, past or present, it’s always a sad occasion.

However, we make a point to take that time to reflect on their lives and the mark they left on the shows and their faithful followers. We look back on how their careers began, what awards their work may garnered and, of course, the characters they played.

And we can’t forget, co-workers aren’t only friends to those lost but often fans of their work as well. Many General Hospital castmates of the late Stuart Damon (Alan Quartermaine) took to social media upon learning of his June 29th death, including Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), who expressed, “What a lovely, funny, talented prince of a man. He truly was charming. What a pleasure it was to work with his iconic self.”

What a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man. He truly was Charming. What a pleasure it was to work with his iconic self. Condolences to his family. 💔 RIP Stuie. #StuartDamon https://t.co/13jCp3M1i2 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 29, 2021

In the case of All My Children’s Michael Nader (Dimitri Marick), co-star Susan Lucci (Erica) posted a tribute to her onetime on-screen-husband, who was “so handsome, so talented — so wonderful and beloved… Michael was a doll to work with and to know.”

So fans, join us as we once again honor those special actors and actresses who are no longer with us but will always be remembered for their contributions to soaps. Our photo gallery below not only highlights their careers but is also filled with photos that keep their memories alive.

