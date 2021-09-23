Jill Johnson, Luke Wooden/JPI; Peacock

A fun way to catch some past and present soap actors in an annual holiday celebration.

Details for the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event have been announced and we have the schedule featuring new movie premieres — and the best part is, many of them star a few of daytime’s favorite actors — past and present. Beginning Friday, October 22, fans will be able to watch All My Children’s Lacey Chabert (Bianca) and Jonathan Bennett (JR), on screen Days of Our Lives mother/son duo Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Chandler Massey (ex-Will), General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan), One Life to Live’s John Brotherton (Jared), Barbara Niven (Liz) and Brandon Routh (Seth), Young and the Restless alum Lyndsy Fonseca (ex-Colleen) and more in some of this season’s most romantic storylines.

Watch the network’s promo, which contains a Halloween twist, and be sure to mark your calendars.

You, Me and Christmas Trees

An expert on evergreens, Olivia (Danica McKellar) agrees to help Jack (Benjamin Ayres), a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer, figure out a mysterious illness that has befallen the firs, which threatens his family’s 100-year business. Tune in Friday, October 22, at 8 pm.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Days before Christmas, Lauren (Catherine Haena Kim), a marketing executive, receives visits by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. If she doesn’t learn to open her heart, she could risk losing her best friend, Nate (Raymond Ablack). It all goes down on Saturday, October 23, at 8 pm.

The Santa Stakeout

Detective Tanya (Tamera Mowry-Housely) has to partner up with fellow detective Ryan (Paul Campbell) to solve a string of high-profile holiday party heists. While undercover as newlyweds, they move into a house next to the prime suspect, and while taking part in the neighborhood celebrations, their fake relationship becomes a reality. Watch the case unfold on Sunday, October 24, at 8 pm.

Christmas in Harmony

After Harmony (Ashleigh Murray) is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus, which is being directed by her ex (Luke James), feelings reemerge for the once couple in love. Get swept away on Friday, October 29, at 8 pm.

Coyote Creek Christmas

The fate of the Coyote Creek Inn is in question as Dylan (Ryan Paevey) and Paige (Janel Parrish) find love during a Christmas Around the World party. Join the festivities on Saturday, October 30, at 8 pm.

More: Ryan Paevey talks Nathan’s General Hospital return

Christmas Sail

Liz (Katee Sackhoff) is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas while returning home to take care of her estranged father and manages to reconnect with her best friend as well. See the premiere on Sunday, October 31, at 8 pm.

Open by Christmas

Nicky (Alison Sweeney) finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, and with the help of her best friend Simone, the girls search to find the anonymous sender. Hallmark fave Brennan Elliott also stars. Watch the mystery on Friday, November 5, at 8 pm.

More: Alison Sweeney shares photo of Hallmark Christmas movie

Next Stop, Christmas

Wondering how her life would have turned out had she married a former boyfriend (Chandler Massey) who became a famous sportscaster, Angie takes a train home and finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the enigmatic conductor, Angie is able to discover what is truly important. Go back in time on Saturday, November 6, at 8 pm.

A Christmas Treasure

Lou (American Idol winner Jordin Sparks) opens a 100-year-old time capsule and finds her grandfather’s journal, which leads her to question whether she should further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s newspaper. Also at a crossroads, a chef named Kyle (Michael Xavier) arrives in town and the connection they have is the key to their future plans. Tune in Sunday, November 7, at 8 pm.

Christmas at Castle Hart

Brooke Bennett (Lacey Chabert) takes a Christmas trip to Ireland to search for her Irish roots and meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough (Stuart Townsend), who mistakes her for an elite event planner to host his castle’s majestic Christmas party. Stay tuned for the premiere date.

The Christmas Contest

Exes Lara (Candace Cameron Bure) and Ben (John Brotherton) battle it out in a Christmas contest for charity, but in the end, they have to choose what’s more important, victory or love. Chesapeake Shores actress and soap alum Barbara Niven (Megan) also stars as Donna. Premiere date to be announced.

More: Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas book is a must-own

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Jonathan Bennett, Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder return for the much-antipicated sequel, as the Mitchell brothers go toe-to-toe to see who can create the best Christmas House. Premiere date still to come.

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Speaking of sequels, firefighter Zachary (Brandon Routh) and veterinarian Marilee (Kimberley Sustad) are reunited at Christmas in order to find homes for a litter of kittens. Stay tuned for the premiere date.

Sister Swap Double Feature

Real-life sisters Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley star in the double feature, Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas in the City as Jennifer and Meg Swift. Though Jennifer runs a successful restaurant started with her late husband, she returns to her hometown, where Meg has remained. However, Meg heads to Salt Lake City to help Jennifer’s restaurant staff prepare for a Christmas competition while her sister and her son enjoy one more Christmas at the town’s local theatre, which is up for sale and in need of repairs. During their separate adventures, both realize what they really need. Keep an eye out for the premiere date.

Bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating with premiere dates, photos and sneak-peek videos.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shop our gallery below featuring gifts for that Hallmark-lover on your nice list and get more Hallmark news — and your free daily soap-opera fix — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube