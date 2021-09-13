Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI; CBS/Everett Collection

The Bold and the Beautiful

How much does Bold & Beautiful‘s Eric love his wife? It’s beginning to look as if he’s ready to push Quinn into Carter’s bed if that’s what it takes to keep his beautiful wife both happy and satisfied. Could Carter soon be Quinn’s live-in lover? Plus, we imagine how Brooke will react should she find out!

One of the soap’s stars was thrilled to announce his son’s engagement. Don Diamont (Bill) shared photos of the proposal and welcomed his soon-to-be daughter-in-law into the family.

It may hardly seem possible, but Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and wife Kelly Kruger (Eva) continue to dial up the cuteness quotient, this time with the help of their daughter. You can’t miss the gender reveal video for their latest addition to the family.

He just turned 42 and wasn’t shy about celebrating the milestone. Take a look at our celebration of Jacob Young’s (Rick) birthday, then peruse our gallery of other soap stars who, like Young, embrace every phase of life.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful Soapbox column, Richard is shocked to find himself feeling a little bit sorry for Sheila and can’t wait to see what happens next now that Eric seems ready to try and open marriage with Quinn!

Days of Our Lives

While she clearly had a blast during her recent return as Kristen on Beyond Salem, Eileen Davidson shares which show was too toxic for her to stick with. Plus, she tells all about the soap scene that was basically an Easter egg for reality-show lovers.

If you like photos of soap stars and their family — and honestly, who doesn’t? — you’re gonna absolutely love the pics shared by Drake Hogestyn (John) of himself with his “wolf pack.”

Lauren Koslow (Kate) shared some heartbreak this past week. The actress revealed that her dog Boomer passed away.

Now that Marci Miller is back from maternity leave and Abigail is back on our screens, it’s time for some very big, unresolved dramas to play out. What challenge will her and Chad’s marriage face next?

Lori looks at the latest lost opportunity for Lucas, thinks Johnny’s story sounds promising, has high hopes for Ava and Philip going bad, and is looking forward to what Abigail’s return will bring in the Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

His days as Julian Jerome may be behind him, but once and a while, William deVry tunes in to see what’s been happening in Port Charles. It turns out that not everyone shared his assessment of the current quality of the soap. Find out what prompted deVry to tell a fan to simmer down when things got heated on Twitter.

Dustin deals with the fan fury over the revision of Jason and Carly’s history, guesses Jax could face a serious threat from Peter, thinks it will be a while before Trina’s biological father is revealed, and suspects Esme is Ava’s long-lost daughter in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

He’s off on a bigger adventure than anything he’s seen since leaving Genoa City behind. Michael Graziadei welcomed the birth of twin boys. Be sure to check out the pictures that the actor shared of the rollercoaster experience of becoming a father.

She may not have been the first to play the part, but for 27 years, Sharon Case has been bringing Young & Restless’ Sharon to life. Join us as we flash back on the character’s life and loves via this photo (and memory) filled gallery.

On what would have been his mom’s 78th birthday, Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm) honored her with a moving tribute to the most incredible women he’d ever ‘been spanked by’.

Candace hopes the writers aren’t about to do something to sink Victoria and Ashland’s love story, thinks it’s time to finally move on from the surrogacy tale, found herself cringing at the teen scenes, and wonders if the show is giving hope to Shick fans in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

