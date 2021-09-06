Howard Wise/JPI; Aaron Montgomery/JPI; Jill Johnson/JPI; NBC

Plus, we mark a few very special occasions!

Keep in touch with everything happening in daytime by reading our highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place

The Bold and the Beautiful

Darin Brooks (Wyatt) was excited to announce that he will be voicing Guy in The Croods: Family Tree, a new animated series for Hulu and Peacock. He also took the opportunity to make a tongue-in-cheek callout to the famous actor whose role he’s taken over.

Rena Sofer (Quinn) waxed poetic about her beloved partner on his birthday, and you won’t want to miss what she said about him.

Believe it or not, it’s been 14 years since Heather Tom first debuted as Katie. Her alter ego’s been through a lot in the years since, and we’ve got the photo-filled gallery to prove it!

Find out what Don Diamont (Bill) did to earn the disapproval of his wife… and how he turned things around.

In this week’s Soapbox column, Richard wonders if Steffy and Finn will really fall victim to Sheila’s fake-out, anticipates a big shocker in the Eric/Quinn/Carter story and credits Shauna — yes, Shauna — with being the smartest person in the room!

Days of Our Lives

In our exclusive chat with Lindsay Arnold, she explains why Tripp seems like the perfect choice for Allie… emphasis on “seems.” But as the actress warns, this story is far from over, and things are about to get complicated!

Fan fave Eileen Davidson will be appearing on the Days of Our Lives spinoff, Beyond Salem, and we have the details on who she will be playing.

Get everything else that you could possibly need to know about Beyond Salem, including who stars and how you can watch it, right here.

In this week’s column, Lori labels EJ a bad dad, thinks Chloe’s be more interesting if she stayed single for a while and thinks Nicole might be a good match for [spoiler].

General Hospital

Our hearts go out to Donnell Turner (Curtis) after he was forced to face the unexpected death of his mother. The actor paid a special tribute to one of the strongest women he’s ever known.

It would be a major understatement to say that Drew Cain has had a complicated life. As we wait for his inevitable escape from prison and return to Port Charles, let us remind you who he’s believed himself to be, what he’s done and more with our photo-packed timeline of his crazy life.s.

All the pieces seem to be in place for Nathan to return from the dead, but would Ryan Paevey come back? His answer might surprise you!

Think you know all the different ways Sonny is connected to the canvas? You might be surprised! So the poor guy can be forgiven if even after his memory returns, he forgets a few people. That’s why we’re here with a cheat sheet explaining who’s who in the Corinthos clan.

Dustin weighs in on Cyrus re-emerging and Victor’r resurrection, the unnatural vibe between Finn and Elizabeth and a question that’s been on the minds of many a viewer — who Esme’s father could be — in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Even if it will only be for a brief visit, fans were thrilled by the news that Michael Mealor (Kyle) and Hunter King (Summer) will be bringing their characters back to Genoa City. But we suspect that something bigger than a visit is in the works. Are wedding bells ringing?

Now that the baby is finally here, it looks increasingly like one woman is going to have her heart broken, but will it be Abby or Mariah?

Even as viewers prepare to watch Abby’s world be rocked, portrayer Melissa Ordway found herself dealing with big emotions of her own thanks to.her daughter hitting a major milestone.

With Phyllis and Sally’s rivalry hitting hilarious new heights, we take a look at 20 of the most intense feuds from Y&R history.

Candace dishes on the delicious happenings at the launch party, welcomes the recent comic relief, senses some romantic shake-ups are in the works and wonders how far off the deep end Mariah will go in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Want the scoop on what’s coming up for your favorite soaps? Check out these exciting video previews!

Steffy is horrified as Sheila vows to remain a part of Finn’s life and he takes her side in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Ben and Ciara are starting to realize they’re moving at different paces, Julie is shocked after being locked in the freezer, and a pillow fight could be deadly in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Adam is appalled to learn that his father is trying to keep Sally away from him, and this will have consequences that anger Victor in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Primetime

With September finally upon us, NBC’s procedural franchise set in the windy city is due to return and we have reminders on where Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. left off. as well as teasers for what’s in store.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of devastating soap opera losses.