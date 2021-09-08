©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Ricardo Hubbs

It’s all about hard truths and tricks of the trade.

Last Sunday’s Chesapeake Shores episode featured adventures galore for Jess, David, Mick and Thomas and this week, the Hallmark summer series has a few surprises. In the September 12, 8 pm, episode titled “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” work on the hotel project continues, and as Chesapeake Shores Day approaches, Evan spends the night at David and Jess’ inn — much to Abby’s chagrin. However, during his extended time in town, the co-workers learn a bit more about each other.

Mick learns something more too — that he’s being sued and that Connor’s law firm is representing Dilpher. Will he be upset that his son didn’t give him a head’s up after seeing Dilpher conversing with one of the partners?

As for Mick’s other son… When Sarah is faced with some unexpected news, she struggles with how to tell Kevin. We all know that it’s never safe to keep secrets, especially with her husband, who, in the past, has taken major offense to being kept in the dark.

Speaking of the local firefighter… Kevin doesn’t know how much longer Captain Gahagan is going to be able to safely do his job. Will he come forward before it’s too late?

Plus, it sounds like a little teamwork is in order. The O’Brien matriarch is back and Nell has an idea to help Megan get through to the famously reclusive artist, Arthur Driscoll.

And there’s only one more episode before the big wedding, but will Jess’ admission to David cause him to question their future? Watch a preview for more…

Are you happy with how things are moving along so far this season? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section then head over to our gallery below filled with season five Chesapeake Shores sneak peek photos of what is yet to come.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube