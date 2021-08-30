Howard Wise/JPI (3); Jill Johnson/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) offered Bold & Beautiful fans a glimpse behind the scenes as she got a tutorial in how to apply body makeup. And who better to use as a human easel than the gorgeous Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter)? Check out the full video, but remember kids, these are professionals… don’t try this at home!

With so many people wandering around Los Angeles threatening her life, we can’t help but suspect Sheila’s time could be running out. And just in case she should wind up sporting a fashionable toe tag, we have rounded up the usual suspects!

John McCook (Eric) will be appearing with a very special co-star in his latest movie. The actor and his daughter Molly McCook will be sharing the screen in the holiday treat Candy Coated Christmas. Get the details on who they will be playing.

Viewers were taken aback when Steffy let a few words slip that could changed her marriage permanently. Find out what she said and why it matters.

B&B and Y&R alum Adrienne Frantz (Amber) shared that very special moment when her son took his first steps on his own. Don’t miss the reaction that followed.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard suggests a pretty shocking storyline could be in the works for Eric, Quinn and Carter. Plus, he attempts to defend Finn’s actions and questions a conversation that he found to be wildly inappropriate… and it’s not the one you’re thinking of.

Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives and its news spinoff Beyond Salem have added another writer to their ranks and it’s someone who should be familiar to soap fans. Read our take on why taking Jamey Giddens on board is good news.

On National Dog Day, Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) stepped up to explain why it’s her mission to help her four-legged friends.

In her latest interview, Linsey Godfrey (ex-Sarah) opens up about some of the dark days she went through… and how she came out the other side. Read her story in her own words.

Lori is looking forward to more conflict within the DiMera family now that they may be going into the movie business, loves Gwen and Xander together but thinks he needs to acknowledge what he’s lost, and isn’t sure who to root for where Chloe’s love life is concerned in the Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

When Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) sat down with Maurice Benard for the latest edition of his State of Mind blog, the two had an honest conversation about everything from teleprompters to the wild — and often inappropriate — behavior which took place behind the scenes.

On the anniversary of an unforgettable Jason/Elizabeth moment, we take a deep dive into the past that keeps some hoping they will reunite.

Words can hardly capture the cuteness of the first photo Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) shared of her baby boy. Prepare yourself to take a peek at her newborn.

The facility where Drew has been held hostage has already brought us one familiar face and we’re pretty confident we know who he’s heard screaming. Read our guess at who else is being held hostage.

Peter returning from the dead was certainly more of a surprise for the people on the soap than the viewers in the audience. The real question remains who will kill him in Nixon Falls?

Dustin can’t help thinking Peter probably should have remained dead, but suspects this turn might help bring the Nixon Falls saga to an end. Meanwhile, this week’s column ponders why Drew’s being held hostage, what’s up with Esme and whether Willow might be headed down a dark path.

The Young and the Restless

In an exclusive interview with Soaps, Cait Fairbanks delves into Tessa’s messy feelings about Mariah’s pregnancy, explains how she’d react if the same situation unfolded in real life and shares the secrets behind her very cool music video.

Camryn Grimes (Mariah) managed to shock people by trading in her trademark red hair for blonde. Check out this video to see her new look.

When Eric Braeden (Victor) recently cracked a joke about retiring, it left people trying to picture Genoa City without Victor Newman in it. Don’t miss the joke that started it all.

Bryton James (Devon) sent a heartfelt birthday message to one former co-star. Discover who he would trust with his life.

Candace though the kidnapping story ended in a way that was equal parts predictable and hilarious. Meanwhile, she speculates as to how Ashland’s relationship with an older woman from the past could impact Victoria’s plans to marry the guy.

Coming up…

Steffy feels betrayed by Finn’s loyalty to his mother, and Sheila puts Jack in his place in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. While Salemites prepare for their final vacations before the summer ends, Ciara has some unanticipated news for Ben in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. When Sally attends the launch party with Adam, the claws come out when she and Phyllis face off, leaving Jack and Victor to break up a water fight in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Primetime

In the latest teasers for Chesapeake Shores, Megan discovers a hidden treasure that sends her on an unanticipated journey, and Connor is shocked by what he learns.

