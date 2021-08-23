Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful

Quinn just made the heartbreaking decision to reunite with Eric and leave Carter behind. But something tells us that the passion which drew the illicit lovers together hasn’t been completely extinguished. In fact, we’re pretty sure we know exactly what’s coming next!

Sheila may be the most obvious threat to Finn and Steffy’s newfound happiness, but she’s certainly not the only one. Find out whyfans are fuming about another interloper, and how they want to see the newlyweds deal with the situation!

On the anniversary of her death, we paid tribute to the unforgettable comedian and B&B guest star, Phyllis Diller (Gladys).

Eric forgave Quinn so quickly that in this week’s Soapbox column, Richard claims the move gave him whiplash. Plus, we take a closer look at Sheila’s story and find ourselves with a few burning questions.

Days of Our Lives

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that pretty much anything can happen in Salem, which is why even the most outlandish of rumors can sometimes seem downright plausible. Read how Peter Reckell reacted to reports that his beloved character of Bo would soon return from the dead.

If you have questions about Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, we have all the information you could want including where you can watch and who will be appearing in the spinoff.

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to work on the upcoming feature Nothing Is Impossible. Get all the details on who she will be playing in the film.

In this week’s Days column, Lori takes a closer look at the Ben/Ciara reunion, admits to being intrigued by how Johnny shakes things up for the younger set, questions the rewrite of Lani’s history and thinks that Xander taking the fall for Gwen is a bit of a stretch.

General Hospital

In an exclusive new interview, Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) discusses the drawbacks of playing Port Charles’ most straight-laced cop. Plus, despite Maxie’s former husband being dead, is there still a chance that he could come back? Read the actor’s answer and then learn all about his soapy new TV movie.

Thanks to a disturbing phone call, Sam’s mind has been set racing about whether Drew is really alive. If he is, who has him? We’ve rounded up some suspects and hazard a guess at who nabbed him. See if you agree.

Maurice Benard (Sonny) has promised that there are scenes in store sure to blow people away and sang the praises of one of his co-stars. Check out how his fans reacted.

Filling in for Dustin this week, Richard suggests that Spencer and Trina had to break up because General Hospital won’t let fans have a happy couple. Plus, did the soap just reveal when Sonny will show up in Port Charles?

The Young and the Restless

On Thursday, a former Y&R actress filed a lawsuit against Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios. In her complaint, the actress alleged that the soap’s executive producer, Anthony Morina, sexually harassed and threatened her. We have the details behind the lawsuit.

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) was awestruck as she welcomed her first baby into the world. See her post celebrating the occasion and sharing a photo of the newborn.

With Mariah’s kidnapping story finally coming to a full boil we have a hunch that we’ve cracked the case on who has been behind it. Find out if you agree with our suspicions.

Melissa Ordway (Abby) shared a moment that might never leave her timeline. Prepare yourself for the sweetness of a father/daughter duet you’re unlikely to forget.

Paul just can’t seem to catch a break. Although fans of the character were disappointed to learn he wouldn’t be riding to Mariah’s rescue, Doug Davidson was moved by the message a fan sent him. Read it and the actor’s response.

Candace is hoping that Mariah’s kidnapping could still take a surprising twist, suspects that she’s figured out Ashland’s secret, wishes Gloria would go to work with Sally and Chloe, and is still laughing at Nick in the wig in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

As Ava is challenging Rafe to admit he wants to sleep with Nicole, Tripp doesn’t get the response he was expecting when he tells Allie he loves her in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. This week, Young & Restless’ Mariah finds her situation getting increasingly dire. Will she wind up having the baby in captivity? Plus, Tessa’s out for revenge and Chance just might be on his way home!

Primetime

Choppy waters are ahead for the O’Briens thanks to the lawsuit that they are facing, but it’s hardly the only thing threatening to cause trouble and heartache on Chesapeake Shores. Get the lowdown on what will happen when two men from Bree’s past return in the latest spoilers for the show!

Roe and Nick’ pre-honyemoon getaway took an unexpected turn when they discovered a body. Find out what else happened in Hallmark’s new Aurora Teagarden Mystery.

