It’s never too early to start picking out goodies for your naughty and nice list, and Soaps.com had the opportunity to review a new release that just might fit the bill for that Hallmark lover in your life. I’ll Be Home for Christmas Movies is a funny, uber-cool unofficial guide to various Hallmark holiday movies from Deck the Hallmark podcast hosts Brandon Gray, Daniel “Panda” Pandolph and Daniel Thompson.

On sale today, with an eye-catching cover that’s sure to be a conversation piece for any holiday-decorated table, the book’s emotional forward was written by one of my personal faves, Kristoffer Polaha (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Mystery 101 series), who described having been suffocated with grief after the passing of his father-in-law until a message from a stranger named Brandon Gray brought him to tears — tears of laughter and joy. Polaha was taken in by Gray, Pandolph and Thompson’s podcast, who he now considers friends, and promises readers that their book will “lift your spirits and make you laugh.”

Onto the next page, we’re then introduced to the authors, whose funny taglines gave me a giggle, having not heard of their podcast. Gray loves Hallmark Christmas movies, Pandolph just likes them and Thompson simply despises them — talk about a combination of opinions for amusing conversations. And guess what, you get a front row seat to those.

In fact, the guys review, if you will, 116 Hallmark Christmas movies, including Christmas at Graceland, Snow Bride, Crown for Christmas, The Godwink Christmas series, Nine Lives of Christmas, Christmas at the Plaza, Switched for Christmas and A Very Merry Mix-Up, and give their thoughts in a couple of sections below for each.

Hot Takes: A short opinion about the movie.

All the Feels: Elements that gave warm Christmas feelings.

Wait… What? Points that seemed baffling.