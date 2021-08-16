Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kiara Barnes (Zoe) gave an exclusive video interview to Soaps that revealed how she really feels about her character’s exit. The actress also opened up about how Fantasy Island changed her life and more. Don’t miss it.

Congratulations go out to Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and his wife Kelly Kruger (Eva), who found a creative way to share the big news that they are expecting their second child.

Even as Finn was dealing with the shocking discover about his mom’s identity, fans were taking him to task for his behavior.

Sheila’s return has turned everything upside down… and might even have the unexpected consequence of leading to the end Quinn’s relationship with Carter.

Get ready to see just how easily the latest addition to Don Diamont’s (Bill) family is fitting in by taking a look at this cute photo.

This week, Bold & Beautiful had one thing on its mind: Sheila Carter’s return. Richard looks at what worked, what didn’t and explains why he found himself completely intrigued by the possibilities presented by two lesser characters, all in this week’s Soapbox column.

Days of Our Lives

Salem has a lot in common with the mythical land in Oz in that both are places where people come and go so quickly. This week, Alison Sweeney departed in dramatic fashion as Sami was kidnapped. (By who? Well, we have our suspicions… ) Meanwhile, Sweeney says that while she’ll be off canvas for a bit, this definitely won’t be the end of her troublemaking alter ego!

Former Days star Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) shared some heart-warming photos of her daughter’s birthday tea party and mused on the fact that sometimes, dreams really do come true!

Tamara Braun (Ava) reflected on a past trauma and how it helped her to become the woman she is now. Read her inspiring words about overcoming obstacles.

Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) offered a bittersweet sendoff to his dog after the handsome pup passed away.

Lori is curious to see where Ben and Ciara are headed now that they have finally reunited, was surprised that EJ called Sami out on her betrayal so quickly, and takes a guess at who abducted Sami and in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Friday the 13th proved to be very bad luck for one popular castmember. Just as he was about to set off on a tour with co-star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Steve Burton (Jason) tested positive for COVID. Find out how he’s handling the news and what this means for his summer plans.

Kiki’s former portrayer, Hayley Erin, got a double-dose of good news as she gave birth to twin girls and shared a few precious photos from the delivery room.

Believe it or not, Maurice Benard has been playing Port Charles’ premiere mobster Sonny Corinthos for 28 years! We mark the occasion by taking a look back at the Daytime Emmy winner’s history with a special photo album filled with memories.

Last week she was clearing up the fact that she’s not quit acting, but that didn’t prepare Emmy Rylan (ex-Lulu) for having to explain that she’s not dead. Find out how this story gets even stranger.

Former Ryan’s Hope star Michael Corbett (Michael) addressed the rumors that he’d been cast on GH… and why the idea isn’t so far-fetched!

In this week’s General Hospital column, Dustin plays detective while trying to piece together who might have killed Naomi. Meanwhile, he wonders how Lenny’s death will impact “Mike” and his time in Nixon Falls, is caught off guard by Ava’s behavior, and ries to figure out who killed Naomi, wonders whether Lenny’s death will wind up keeping “Mike” in Nixon Falls indefinitely, was surprised Ava doesn’t seem to want revenge on Spencer, and blames Tracy for Austin’s appearance in the lives of the Quartermaine clan.

The Young and the Restless

Our hearts go out to veteran Young & Restless star Jess Walton (Jill) following the news of the devastating loss of her husband John. Read Walton’s beautiful tribute to her husband of 40 years.

While it was great that Kyle and Summer finally got the happy ending that many fans wanted to see for the couple, the plot that ushered them off was far from overwhelming. Read our thoughts on what went wrong.

Michelle Stafford reuinted with her onscreen son Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel) wound up going into full-blown Mama Bear mode. Soon after, the actress revealed that she’d be leaving social media, at least for a little while. Read why she made the decision and when she might return.

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) may be taking time off for maternity leave, but she was sure to post a last selfie at work before exiting Genoa City to have her baby.

Candace was relieved that people were finally panicking about Mariah, still suspects that Ashland could be faking his illness, thought Kyle and Summer’s sendoff was nice even if it didn’t make sense, and an Adam/Sally pairing in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Just as it looks like Carter and Quinn are prepared to commit to each other, Eric says something that could change everything. Find out how his soon-to-be-ex-wife reacts in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. The mystery of Ashland Locke may soon be cracked, for while the media mogul and Victoria are distracted by their wedding plans, Billy and Nick are digging for dirt on the dude in the latest Young and the Restless video spoiler.

Primetime

Summer may be coming to an end quicker than any of us would like, but there’s at least one reason to celebrate: Hallmark will be releasing a new crop of films for the Fall season! You won’t want to miss the full schedule and take a sneak peek at which familiar soap stars will be popping up.

Get a look inside the astounding San Fernando oasis of This Is Us star Chrissy Metz (Kate) now that the property is on the market. Plus, check out this gorgeous gallery of the homes of soap stars.

