Maarten de Boer/NBC

Moving on and making new memories.

While fans eagerly wait for NBC’s This Is Us to return for its sixth and final season, starring The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam), his co-star and on-screen sister, lead actress Chrissy Metz (Kate), has decided to put her San Fernando Valley home on the market. Dirt reports that Metz had purchased a $3.5 million estate in Bell Canyon and has now listed her former property for $1.9 million.

The 1966, 3,200 square foot home sits on almost an acre of land on a quiet street with five bedrooms and four baths. In fact, the master suite is situated off in its own wing and features a walk-in closet and a sitting area — the perfect place to unwind after a long day at work.

Not only does the property have a fully renovated kitchen, with stone countertops and high-end appliances, there’s also a large living and dining area, a laundry room with an entry to the two-car garage and an office with built-ins. And for outdoor relaxation and entertaining, the new owners will enjoy a heated pool, a spa and a massive covered patio — and all of that is accessible from most of the bedrooms.

If you want to take a private tour inside other celebrity homes, view our gallery below filled with photos of soap opera stars’ past and present mansions, estates, gorgeous property views, pools to die for and so much more!

