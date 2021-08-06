Beloved Soap Vet Thanks His Longtime Boyfriend ‘for Making the Last 16 Months Bearable’ — Oh, and ‘Also, Thanks for Actively Hating Our Cats’
John Paschal/JPI
Van Hansis shared a post that was as sweet as it was funny.
On August 5, As the World Turns alum Van Hansis realized that it had “been a while since I posted about this dreamboat” — aka his significant other of 14 years, Tyler Hanes, a Broadway mainstay who’s appeared in everything from Urban Cowboy to Sweet Charity, from A Chorus Line to Hairspray. (He also played Jerry Orbach in FX’s lauded Fosse/Verdon.)
“I love you, Tyler,” Luke’s former portrayer wrote. “Thanks for making the last 16 months bearable. Thanks for bringing joy into our house when we were the only people each other saw for a long long time.”
On top of that, Hansis expressed his gratitude to his beau for something that sounds almost… well, catty. “Also,” he added, “thanks for actively hating our cats. They are the worst, and having you in my corner really helped.”
He’s kidding, we’re pretty sure. (Hope, anyway?) Since CBS made the disastrous mistake of cancelling As the World Turns in 2010, the four-time Daytime Emmy nominee has gone on to appear in movies like Kiss Me, Kill Me (2015) and First Reformed (2017), and series such as Nikita (2011) and the Web soap EastSiders (2012-19).
While you're here, stop off at the below photo gallery to revisit Oakdale with a selection of photos from As the World Turns' entire run on CBS. If it doesn't make you mad all over again that it's gone… um, can you score us some of your chill pills? 'Cause we remain royally ticked!