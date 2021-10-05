Lifetime

One woman’s journey leads her toward a fight for the future.

As many are aware, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and this year Lifetime will air a special movie as part of its annual Stop Breast Cancer for Life public affairs initiative. List of a Lifetime, previously titled Breast Cancer Bucket List, will premiere this weekend, Sunday, October 10, at 8 pm.

Metastatic breast cancer thriver Shannen Doherty (90210) directed special content as part of the initiative and will also star in the movie headlined by Sunset Beach alum Kelly Hu (Rae). As previously reported by our sister site, Deadline, Hu’s mother, aunt and grandmother all had breast cancer.

Viewers will be taken on a journey, as Brenda Lee (Hu), following her breast cancer diagnosis, sets out to find the daughter she gave up for adoption in order to warn her that she’s at risk. Once reunited, Talia (Sylvia Kwan) convinces Brenda to create a bucket list and promises to be by her side while she completes it. During Talia’s time with Brenda, to which she keeps her biological mother a secret from adoptive parents Diana (Doherty) and Marty (Jamie Kahler), the women grow close and it becomes apparent that the future is worth fighting for. Patricia Velasquez also stars as Meg, Brenda’s best friend.

Breast cancer statistics show that the disease is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, with around one in eight developing invasive breast cancer at some point in her life. If you or someone you know needs support, be sure to visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Though we haven’t seen Hu in daytime for many years, other soap opera stars often appear on Lifetime too. View our gallery below featuring actors who made it big in movies — and in primetime — then returned to daytime.

