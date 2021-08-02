News Roundup: A Cin-Full Adventures, Long-Buried Secrets and Maybe, Just Maybe, a Happy Ending or Two
Plus, secrets may not be the only thing to sink a couple.
The Bold and the Beautiful
We’re finally getting to know a little bit more about Finn, who until now has been something of a mystery. And while dad Jack has indicated there’s a secret involving Finn’s biological mother, we have a crazy idea about what else Steffy’s beau might be hiding… and even Jacqueline MacInnes Wood liked it! Meanwhile, we also have an idea or two about who the mysterious wedding crasher might be!
- Apparently never having seen any of the many movies in which a single woman invited to live with a happy couple, Steffy just moved Paris right on in But something tells us that may have been a really bad idea!
- Rena Sofer (Quinn) shared heart-melting photos of the pups she fostered who’ve now found their forever home.
- What do Melody Thomas Scott, Linsey Godfrey and a Forrester Creations gown have in common? It’s a story we’re pretty sure you’ve never heard before!
In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard questions the old-school morality which seems to be pushing Steffy down the aisle, wonders if Ridge might hold the key to Quinn’s revenge against Brooke, and is downright baffled by Zende and Paris’ relationship
Days of Our Lives
If fans of Cin have been feeling let down by how Ben and Ciara’s plot has been played out, they are in for a nice surprise. Peacock has ordered a special Days of Our Lives spinoff series starring the controversial couple, as well as John, Marlena, and another surprising character. Get all the details.
- Hope has been out of Salem for some time and her absence has been felt. But since it doesn’t look like Kristian Alfonso is likely to come back as the much-missed character, could it be time to kill off the character?
- Hard though it may be to believe, Eric Martsolf (Brady) just marked his 50th birthday. Take a look at his gorgeous family portrait featuring his sons… who are growing up right before our eyes!
- A whole lot of things changed when Days of Our Lives jumped into the future a while back… and we’re beginning to suspect that Bonnie might not be who she says she is!
General Hospital
Viewers have been suspecting it for weeks, but it was finally revealed that Peter’s body has been a lot more active than a corpse should be. When Anna and Finn went looking for him in the hospital sub-basement, the supposedly dead man was gone without a trace. But will Peter disappearing from the freezer land someone else in the hot water? Don’t miss our thoughts on his vanishing corpse.
- Steve Burton (Jason) wasn’t mincing words when he dug into recent event is Port Charles. Read his hilarious take on Sam’s recent behavior, not to mention who he thinks Britt should have slept with instead of Jax!
- Recovering from her own recent surgery, Kirsten Storms (Maxie) reflected on how rapidly her daughter with Brandon Barash (Days’ Jake) is growing up. Don’t miss the photos they shared of Harper.
- Following the recent controversy over gymnast Simone Biles at the Olympics, Maurice Benard (Sonny) offered his take on why things played out the way they did.
- Jay Pickett — who not only played Port Charles leading man Frank, but later did a brief stint on General Hospital — passed away last week at the age of 60. Read the lovely words his TV-brother said in remembrance of him.
- It’s being whispered that former Y&R and Ryan’s Hope star Michael Corbett has been cast on GH, but find out what the actor had to say about the rumors.
Along with a lot of other people, Dustin is wondering where Peter – or at least his body – is, thinks it might have been better if Spencer hadn’t come back to visit the townies, and wishes Chase would dump Willow and move on in the latest General Hospital column.
The Young and the Restless
As Phyllis gears up to find out the truth about why daughter Summer left town, Tara and Sally have every reason to be afraid. But what we can’t help wondering is if this might be the first step toward Kyle and his true love reuniting in a spectacular way.
- Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) and his wife Kaitlin were thrilled to share some family news. Find out what this has to do with the Pretty Little Liars reboot.
- Like many viewers, Jason Thompson (Billy) has been frustrated by health protocols and offered his take on what would allow love scenes to get back to normal.
- In what sounds like a plot straight out of Genoa City, while busy promoting her new film, Birdie, former Y&R star Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) made a life-changing discovery.
- Mishael Morgan (Amanda) returned to Canada so that she could say farewell to her grandmother.
Candace is back from her vacation and was relieved to find that in her absence, the battle between Phyllis, Sally and Tara had finally generated some heat. Meanwhile, she remains disappointed by recent love scenes, unsure of Stitch’s story and intrigued by a possible Chloe and Adam hook-up in her latest The Young and the Restless column.
Primetime
We have a sneak peek at what’s in store this fall for the new season of One Chicago, including extensive spoilers about what’s ahead for Hailey and Jay on Chicago PD, the busy new doctor on Chicago Med, and the return of Chicago Fire.
- It turns out that the action on the screen for The Have and Have Nots may have been rivaled by the action behind-the-scenes. Learn which member of the cast had inappropriate thoughts regarding their on-screen offspring and more.
- Hallmark is adding to their already extensive lineup of original movies with programming inspired by their Mahogany card line.
