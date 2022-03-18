Credit: ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection (3), George De Sota/JPI, Colin Knight/JPI

If we’re not mistaken, it’s been a few years. And yet, you wouldn’t know it to look at the pictures.

To put it mildly, time has been kind to the stars of One Life to Live. Whereas so many of us wear the years like weights around our necks, the actors who played the movers and shakers of Llanview seem to be taking their cues from fine wine: In other words, they’re only getting better with age.

But of course, what would we expect from performers who wrung the drama out of storylines in which they survived everything from tumbling over Iguazu Falls to being replaced by a maniacal lookalike to splintering into enough alternate personalities to populate a whole other soap opera? Doing the unthinkable — heck, the impossible — is kinda their brand, folks.

Included in our new photo gallery of then-and-now shots of our One Life to Live favorites are the record-holder for most Daytime Emmy wins in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress, a pair of kids who grew up before our eyes (and kept right on going), a Hamilton Tony victor whose performances never failed to leave us “satisfied,” and four — count ’em, four! — couples who met on the soap and are still together in real life today.

Ready to join us in doing the time warp? All you have to do is click on the photo gallery below. Then check out our idea to revive One Life to Live and hit the comments with your own notions for bringing back the much-missed daytime drama.