The first responders and emergency room doctors of Chicago return with fresh, new drama.

The long One Chicago summer drought is almost over. The NBC procedural franchise returns for more life-saving drama on Wednesday, September 22. Read on to refresh your memory on where Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. left off and find out what will happen next!

Chicago Med

The good doctors and nurses of Chicago will punch back in for their emergency room shifts at 8:00 PM on Wednesdays. Of course, as we learned at the end of last season, Chicago Med will be down two employees as Yaya DaCosta’s nurse April Sexton left to further her nursing education and Torrey DeVitto’s Dr. Natalie Manning got into trouble for stealing trial medication for her ailing mother.

As first reported by Deadline, the voids they leave will be filled by a couple of characters, including Dr. Dean Archer. Played by actor Steven Webber, the character was introduced in a recurring capacity last season but he has been promoted to a series regular for Season 7. This means Archer will likely continue to butt heads with his former Navy protege, Dr. Ethan Choi, as the line-crossing doc was asked to step in as the interim chief while Ethan recovered from a gunshot wound.

In addition, Guy Lockard (The Village) has been cast as Dr. Dylan Scott, a cop-turned doctor, and Kristen Hagar (Condor) is set to play ER attending physician Dr. Stevie Hammer.

Chicago Fire

At 9:00 PM, viewers will find out if Chicago Fire’s Kelly Severide, Joe Cruz, Capp and Tony live on in season 10 after getting trapped beneath a boat while rapidly running out of air in the season finale. It’s especially angsty considering Severide and Stella Kidd became engaged prior to that ill-fated rescue.

Meanwhile, medic Violet Mikami will be seen more as actor Hanako Greensmith has been promoted to series regular. And Lieutenant Greg Grainger, who was last seen after breaking things off with Sylvie Brett (who obviously wasn’t over Matthew Casey), could return. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine in May, “I would definitely want to see him again next season.”

A new firefighter might also be joining Firehouse 51 as fans can enter to have a character named after them. We’ll let Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella, give you the details:

Chicago PD

Finally, in the 10 o’clock hour, Season 9 of Chicago P.D. will presumably see Kim Burgess deal with the aftermath of her harrowing abduction. Things will also be a bit tricky for Hailey Upton, who suggested marriage to a surprised Jay Halstead after she shot and killed the man suspected of kidnapping Burgess… and whose body Hank Voight secretly buried.

In addition, recurring character Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller’s status could be in question, as portrayer Ari Parker, who joined Chicago PD in season 8, has been cast in two new series: NBC’s At That Age and HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That.

What are you most looking forward to in the One Chicago premieres? Tell us below and then look through our photo gallery below of soap stars who've hit it the biggest in primetime.