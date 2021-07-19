Hallmark Channel/YouTube

With every door that closes, another one opens.

In the beginning of the month, Soaps.com shared a first look promo of what’s to come for season five of the Hallmark Channel’s hot summer series Chesapeake Shores. In the video, Trace and Abby broke from their season four cliffhanger kiss, to which Trace asked, “That was a kiss goodbye, wasn’t it?” Well, not only was it a kiss goodbye, it’s time to say goodbye to Trace.

Many fans have voiced their upset over Jesse Metcalfe leaving the role, and in the latest preview for the upcoming season, Trace confirms he’s leaving the quaint town — and Abby — behind. “Please don’t do this…” Abby sighs — but she might not be prepared for Trace’s reply.

In the video below, Abby’s family rallies around her with concern and two handsome men, one familiar and one very new to town, appear to vie for her attention. Could either of them be the key to a new chapter in Abby’s life? Plus, there will be so many other chances for fresh beginnings for the O’Briens and those around them.

Get a peek at the scenes — and surprises — to come.

As an added bonus for all you Hallmarkies, starting Saturday, July 31, the second round of new movie premieres will begin for the network’s Summer Nights special. Stay tuned for the schedule, but for now take look at our gallery below featuring some new photos of the premieres to come!

