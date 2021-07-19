News roundup mashup July 19

Plus, celebrating relationships and breathing a sigh of relief.

Stay on top of all the events in the world of daytime with highlights of the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) continues to prove that her real life is every bit as glamorous and romantic as that of the character she plays… without any of that pesky drama! We take a picture-packed look at romantic relationship with her husband, Elan Ruspoli, and the family they’ve built together.

  • The storyline surrounding Vinny’s death was a hot mess, but one very good thing came out of it:  Bad Justin is the villain this soap desperately needed.
  • One thing everyone can agree on is that Quinn will be serving up revenge to Brooke and we have a few thoughts on how tasty this dish could get.
  • Now that Dollar Bill is a free man, what does that mean for his future… especially where Katie’s concerned? Read what Don Diamont thinks is next for his character and why Bill always winds up being his own worst enemy.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard suggests that Liam and Hope (gasp!) spend a little time on the backburner while the soap focuses on other stories, including Justin’s revenge and Steffy’s upcoming wedding.

Days of Our Lives

The hunks of Hallmark have nothing on the men of Salem when it comes to looking great and giving it all for a good cause. Be sure to open up this early gift by checking out the sexy and hilarious video for the Christmas Not Cancelled contest, featuring a few of the soap’s most popular men.

Lori is looking forward to Nicole paying Sami back after their latest battle, wishes Lucas would do more than pine for Sami, gives her thoughts on Allie’s chemistry with NuChanel, and loves scheming Philip in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Chad Duell (Michael) and Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope (Sally) aren’t shy about sharing just how smitten they are with each other. The couple has been enjoying their engagement and wanted to let you know how much by posting this sexy beach photo for you to feast your eyes on.

  • Julian may be dead and buried, but portrayer William deVry is still keeping an eye on things in Port Charles… especially where his alter ego’s daughter is concerned. You won’t want to miss how fans filled him in about Sam.
  • Following a difficult custody battle, Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) shares the perspective she’s gained following her legal fight with Brian Austin Green.
  • Like other fans of the late, much-missed Ryan’s Hope, we’ve been enjoying the shout-outs to the soap and its history on General Hospital. That said, we do have a special request.

Dustin thinks there’s more behind Austin’s lawsuit than meets the eye, senses there is light at the end of the tunnel where Sonny’s concerned, digs the new pool set and definitely had some thoughts after seeing Jason and Carly’s tepid kiss in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Michael Mealor out as Kyle Abbott Y&R

People have been suspecting it for weeks, particularly in light of Summer talking flight from Genoa City for Italy, but Michael Mealor finally confirmed his exit as Kyle Abbott and sent a message to his fans. Even with his character on the way out, there’s still a chance Kyle and Summer could get the happy ending that many wish they had. Check out our ideas on how the couple could reunite and explanation as to why fans deserve it.

Finally, In this week’s Young & Restless column, Richard admits he wanted a whole lot more from the Ashland/Victoria storyline. Plus, the problem with Tara and why a Sharon/Adam reunion is virtually a done-deal.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

  • Quinn tries ending things with Carter to stop him from becoming a pariah, but he can’t keep her out of his head in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.
  • One couple may be planning to march down the aisle, but romantic disruption seems to be the order of the day. With Ben vowing to halt Ciara’s wedding, Xander rubbing his one-night stand with Nicole in Eric’s face, and EJ learning of Sami’s reunion with Lucas, it looks like chaos is on the way in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.
  • As Adam tells Sharon that he’s been missing her, Jack and Sally step out for a date, and Imani comes to Amanda with a problem in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

As Adam tells Sharon that he's been missing her, Jack and Sally step out for a date, and Imani comes to Amanda with a problem in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.