News Roundup: An Unexpected Exit, a Farewell Message to Fans, an Epic Love Story Relived and a Bad Boy on the Rise
Howard Wise/JPI (3); Jill Johnson/JPI
Plus, celebrating relationships and breathing a sigh of relief.
Stay on top of all the events in the world of daytime with highlights of the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) continues to prove that her real life is every bit as glamorous and romantic as that of the character she plays… without any of that pesky drama! We take a picture-packed look at romantic relationship with her husband, Elan Ruspoli, and the family they’ve built together.
- The storyline surrounding Vinny’s death was a hot mess, but one very good thing came out of it: Bad Justin is the villain this soap desperately needed.
- One thing everyone can agree on is that Quinn will be serving up revenge to Brooke and we have a few thoughts on how tasty this dish could get.
- Now that Dollar Bill is a free man, what does that mean for his future… especially where Katie’s concerned? Read what Don Diamont thinks is next for his character and why Bill always winds up being his own worst enemy.
In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard suggests that Liam and Hope (gasp!) spend a little time on the backburner while the soap focuses on other stories, including Justin’s revenge and Steffy’s upcoming wedding.
Days of Our Lives
The hunks of Hallmark have nothing on the men of Salem when it comes to looking great and giving it all for a good cause. Be sure to open up this early gift by checking out the sexy and hilarious video for the Christmas Not Cancelled contest, featuring a few of the soap’s most popular men.
- Xander has been set adrift ever since Sarah swanned out of town. But could his hook up with Gwen ironically be what brings Sarah back into his orbit? Read our thoughts on his romantic prospects.
- It was a swap that startled many viewers and left them perplexed about who the character really was. We revisit the controversial recasting of Roman Brady. Could this have been the most shocking recast of all time?
- He’s only just returned to Salem, but it looks as if Greg Vaughan’s Eric will be gone again before you know it!
Lori is looking forward to Nicole paying Sami back after their latest battle, wishes Lucas would do more than pine for Sami, gives her thoughts on Allie’s chemistry with NuChanel, and loves scheming Philip in the latest Days of Our Lives column.
General Hospital
Chad Duell (Michael) and Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope (Sally) aren’t shy about sharing just how smitten they are with each other. The couple has been enjoying their engagement and wanted to let you know how much by posting this sexy beach photo for you to feast your eyes on.
- Julian may be dead and buried, but portrayer William deVry is still keeping an eye on things in Port Charles… especially where his alter ego’s daughter is concerned. You won’t want to miss how fans filled him in about Sam.
- Following a difficult custody battle, Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) shares the perspective she’s gained following her legal fight with Brian Austin Green.
- Like other fans of the late, much-missed Ryan’s Hope, we’ve been enjoying the shout-outs to the soap and its history on General Hospital. That said, we do have a special request.
Dustin thinks there’s more behind Austin’s lawsuit than meets the eye, senses there is light at the end of the tunnel where Sonny’s concerned, digs the new pool set and definitely had some thoughts after seeing Jason and Carly’s tepid kiss in the latest General Hospital column.
The Young and the Restless
People have been suspecting it for weeks, particularly in light of Summer talking flight from Genoa City for Italy, but Michael Mealor finally confirmed his exit as Kyle Abbott and sent a message to his fans. Even with his character on the way out, there’s still a chance Kyle and Summer could get the happy ending that many wish they had. Check out our ideas on how the couple could reunite and explanation as to why fans deserve it.
- With rumors circulating that Summer’s departure wasn’t a temporary one, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) wasn’t shy about leaping on social media to show how much she appreciates on-screen daughter Hunter King.
- With his daughter turning five years old, Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) paid a touching photo tribute to her.
- Even as the company Victor spent his life building is being taken over by a new rival, Eric Braeden offered his thoughts on Ashland Locke and the man who plays him.
- Wildfires drove one Y&R star and her loved ones from their home as they feared the worst might soon come to pass. Read how Jess Walton (Jill) is recovering after the terrifying experience.
Finally, In this week’s Young & Restless column, Richard admits he wanted a whole lot more from the Ashland/Victoria storyline. Plus, the problem with Tara and why a Sharon/Adam reunion is virtually a done-deal.
Coming up…
Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.
- Quinn tries ending things with Carter to stop him from becoming a pariah, but he can’t keep her out of his head in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.
- One couple may be planning to march down the aisle, but romantic disruption seems to be the order of the day. With Ben vowing to halt Ciara’s wedding, Xander rubbing his one-night stand with Nicole in Eric’s face, and EJ learning of Sami’s reunion with Lucas, it looks like chaos is on the way in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.
- As Adam tells Sharon that he’s been missing her, Jack and Sally step out for a date, and Imani comes to Amanda with a problem in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.
Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of soaps’ handsomest leading men.