Howard Wise, John Paschal/JPI

Plus, fans react when an actor speaks out.

Things happen awfully quickly in the world of soaps, which is why we’re here to make sure you didn’t miss a single story — on-screen or off — from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless. Better still, we’ve gathered it all in one convenient place!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kiara Barnes is out as Zoe and we couldn’t help but feel that she deserved a better storyline to see her off. Co-star Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) was sad to see her go and sent out a farewell message. But we have a sneaking suspicion that Zoe will return to Los Angeles sometime soon, and she’ll be coming back with revenge on her mind.

While Quinn’s life has gone to the dogs thanks to her own bad behavior, the woman who plays her, Rena Sofer has fallen in puppy love.

In more dramatic dog-related news, Katrina Bowden (Flo) had a close call with her furbaby over the holiday weekend.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard wonders why the show skipped out on the post-wedding fallout, suggests Zoe’s exit might have been the most drama-free ever, and thinks Justin might be an absolutely terrible lawyer.

Days of Our Lives

Take a look at what romance looks like (and how bright and shiny it can be) by checking out the impressive way that Lucas Adams (Tripp) proposed to his longtime girlfriend. And wait until you see the jewel he slipped onto his fiancée’s finger.

It has been 22 years since John and Marlena first tied the knot and the road has been anything but smooth for them ever since. Take a step back in time with our gallery of their 1999 wedding and a scrapbook full of memories of their tumultuous love lives.

Celebrating the courageous way that his wife has been coping, Bryan Datillo (Lucas) shared an update on her cancer treatment along with a photo that will leave you feeling inspired.

We count down ten of the soap’s wildest, most unbelievable moments to have ever rocked Salem. Some of them are almost impossible to believe… but hey, we’ve got the photos to prove they happened!

Lori dives into the mess that is the Ben/Ciara/Theo triangle, ponders Salem’s bizarre housing situation, and muses the moment Brady went too far in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

In his first post to Instagram since Peter wound up in the deep freeze, Wes Ramsey sent a message to the public. Find out how passionate fans reacted before catching a glimpse of Ramsey with ladylove Laura Wright (Carly) as they visited his hometown together.

Soap triangles don’t get much more classic than the current Chase/WIllow/Michael saga. Get our take on what’s missing and weigh in on whether or not it’s even necessary.

Never one to forget where she’s come from, Finola Hughes paid tribute to a friend who helped her become Anna Devane.

Many viewers have been anxious for Sonny to come home, so they probably won’t want to hear this. But unless we miss our mark, Jason and Carly’s engagement means her “dead” husband might be gone a little bit longer. Here’s why we think Sonny staying away is a good thing.

Dustin digs into Spencer’s surprise return and the mess it’s already made, Molly and TJ fighting the system, Austin’s new gig in Port Charles, the reactions to Jason and Carly’s engagement tour, and admits he still isn’t sold on Sam and Dante as a couple in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Marking the anniversary of her daytime debut, Melissa Claire Egan recalls the twist that changed her career and helped her realize that soaps fans love a good bad girl!

Finally, Candace dishes on Imani’s pot-stirring, ponders Mariah’s fate and speculates as to the he fallout from #Ashtoria’s big announcement. Plus, #Skyle exit rumors and more in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Hope and Thomas work together to prove that Liam did not really kill Vinny, but will it be the homecoming he’s wishing for? Find out in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Eric is back and thrilled to reunite with Nicole, but it looks like Sami is eager to destroy their relationship as publicly as possible in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. While Chelsea scares Sharon half to death, Billy cringes as Ashland and Victoria make a personal and business announcement, and Victor is outraged by Nikki in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of the worst soap opera exits.