Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Plus, an emotional exit that raises some questions.

It can be hard to keep pace with the world, so we’ve got you covered with highlights of all the most recent news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless collected in one convenient place.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Last week marked a major anniversary for one of the soapiest births in memory. Relive the scandalous events that resulted in the birth of Hope Logan in a Big Bear cabin. Plus, flash back over the many adventures which she’s had since that memorable entrance!

Kiara Barnes (Zoe) is getting more than just a new role when she joins the series Fantasy Island, she’s also getting a drastic makeover. Check out her very different look by watching a promo here and seeing if you can glimpse which of her former soap castmates will be joining her.

Don Diamont (Bill) has added a cute new member to his family, but you may be surprised to hear that she’s a killing machine.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard asks if he was the only one who found Steffy and Finn’s birthing scenes oddly steamy, then shares what truly surprised him about Quinn’s wedding-day disaster.

Days of Our Lives

If you’re not getting enough of her during her appearances in Salem, you can catch the ever-busy Alison Sweeney (Sami) appearing alongside fellow soap star Cameron Mathison (who’ll soon be joining General Hospital) in a brand-new murder mystery from Hallmark. Get the details on Sweet Revenge.

Congratulations go out to Days stars Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) who announced that they will be getting hitched. You definitely want to watch the swoon-worthy surprise proposal.

In the final week of Pride month, Linsey Godfrey (ex-Sarah) came out as bisexual.

You know how people are always saying, “Oh, there’s way more to the story than you know”? Well, that was definitely the case the night the Daytime Emmys were handed out, and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) shares the pics to prove it.

Lori needs Philip to stop hovering and being weird, really likes NuEJ (even if she’s not sure about him with Sami), is looking forward to where things could go with Xander and Gwen, and hopeful for big drama around the demolition of Horton square in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Longtime viewers had to say goodbye to a major figure in the history of Port Charles last week as Stuart Damon passed away at 84. Damon left an indelible mark on the series over the three decades that he spent playing Alan Quartermaine.

In another of his entertaining backstage videos, Maurice Benard (Sonny) turned up the charm to 11. Watch the video to see exactly what that means!

Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (Peter) cranked up the heat again as she shared some scintillating photos of the actor and their cute dog.

The very public problems that Britney Spears has been facing struck a chord with one former Port Charles resident. Read how Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) showed her support to the singer.

Dustin wasn’t any more surprised about Carly and Jason’s engagement news than the rest of the audience and was heartbroken for Britt, assumes that the stalker will wind being a love interest for Trina, was glad that Anna and Valentin didn’t give in to their passion, and is really enjoying mysterious Austin in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

We were beyond thrilled to have Stitch (and handsome portrayer Sean Carrigan) back on the canvas. But if there’s one thing we’re hoping, it’s that he’s not here to reunite with Abby. Here’s why we say that.

Thanks to the manipulations of Tara, Summer left everything behind — including Kyle. But the Summer that exited was hardly a character we recognize. Get our take on what should happen next to fix things.

With Adam heading back to the ranch to settle in at the tackhouse, it won’t be long before he’s bumping into Sharon. Is a reunion in the works and could it push Rey and Chelsea closer together?

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) joined Courtney Hope (Sally) in clamoring for NSFW mugs from B&B’s Rena Sofer (Quinn). Find out what sparked their enthusiasm and the good cause its serving.

Finally, Candace talks Summer’s emotional exit, Ashland and Victoria’s slow burn, Amanda’s increasingly problematic storyline and Sally being set up for a fall. Plus, read fan theories on why Stitch is behaving like a stalker, and much more in this week’s The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Ridge and Hope are eager to find Thomas now that he’s gone missing again, but it doesn’t look like Justin is giving anything away and may only get more dangerous in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. As Ciara accuses Ben of being obsessed, Brady throws himself at Chloe, and Lucas and Sami start to panic that Kristen will expose them to EJ in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Chelsea tells Chloe that she’s going to have to play hardball with her doctor to get released, Phyllis pulls out all the stops to manipulate Jack, and Stitch says goodbye to Abby in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of soap stars aging gloriously.