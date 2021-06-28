weekly soap opera news B&B, Days, GH, Y&R

Plus, how one star’s confession caught many fans off guard!

It can be hard to keep pace with the world, but we’ve got you covered with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place, including a rundown of all of the winners at this year’s Daytime Emmy awards and our takes on what worked and didn’t at the ceremony.

The Bold and the Beautiful

As Vinny’s story took a surprising twist, some fans were left shouting at their screens… often in reaction to a plot twist they didn’t think made much sense. Find out what had fans fuming before seeing if you agree with our take on Vinny’s demise.

In the latest Bold and Beautiful Soapbox column, Richard does his best to leap over the plot holes, especially that one involving Justin that doesn’t make any sense. Plus, the Quinn twist we all know is coming but still can’t wait to see.

Days of Our Lives

In an exclusive interview, Robert Scott Wilson says alter ego Ben and Ciara are finally gonna get some happiness… but there will be complications. Meanwhile, Victoria Konefal (Ciara) promised there is a lot to look forward to where the star-crossed lovers are concerned.

Lori looks at Gwen and Xander’s grim comedy of errors, wonders if polyamory is on the way, and hopes that a bowling team of Sami’s exes becomes a real thing in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Although the decision to pair “Mike” with Nina has ruffled the feathers of many viewers, Maurice Benard (Sonny) remains a fervent supporter of the unlikely pairing. Get his take on the twosome before reading the definitive answer about whether Brenda will return.

Dustin senses that the soap is trying to get back to normal following some major departures, but guesses this means that Willow and Chase’s marriage farce could go on indefinitely. Meanwhile, he was pleasantly surprised to see Monica back at the hospital, and sad to see Ava and Nikolas’ stalker winning in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

In a new interview, Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) discussed how homophobia has affected his life. See how fans reacted to the news that he’s been married for years.

  • Judith Chapman (Gloria) said farewell to a dear friend she recently lost. Read her message of mourning.
  • To celebrate the 34 years that Jess Walton has been playing Genoa City’s Jill, we put together a photo album of her storied history, including her epic feud with Katherine and many manipulations.
  • As Billy manages to consistently get more annoying, is it about time that he gets taken down a peg? We have a few nominees for who could do the honors.

Finally, Candace is hoping that Phyllis manages to make things even messier in the Tara situation, thought Amanda was on fire in her scenes with Naya, and is guessing Ashland is playing Victoria in The Young and the Restless column.

