Plus, how one star’s confession caught many fans off guard!

It can be hard to keep pace with the world, but we’ve got you covered with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place, including a rundown of all of the winners at this year’s Daytime Emmy awards and our takes on what worked and didn’t at the ceremony.

The Bold and the Beautiful

As Vinny’s story took a surprising twist, some fans were left shouting at their screens… often in reaction to a plot twist they didn’t think made much sense. Find out what had fans fuming before seeing if you agree with our take on Vinny’s demise.

We may be in store for a classic B&B reveal, but will exposing Quinn bring Brooke full circle?

Father’s Day may be over, but you’ll want to check out the lovely homage Scott Clifton (Liam) paid to his onscreen father, Don Diamont (Bill). You can read his moving message here.

In the latest Bold and Beautiful Soapbox column, Richard does his best to leap over the plot holes, especially that one involving Justin that doesn’t make any sense. Plus, the Quinn twist we all know is coming but still can’t wait to see.

Days of Our Lives

In an exclusive interview, Robert Scott Wilson says alter ego Ben and Ciara are finally gonna get some happiness… but there will be complications. Meanwhile, Victoria Konefal (Ciara) promised there is a lot to look forward to where the star-crossed lovers are concerned.

Our condolences go out to Eric Martsolf (Brady) following the loss of his father. You can see the touching photos and tributes here.

Indicating that an eyebrow-raising story is in the words, Deidre Hall (Marlena) warned that some fans could have a hard time with the direction her character is about to go.

She’s moving on with her life and has shared what it looks like. You won’t want to miss this tour of Chrishell Stause’s (ex-Jordan) new home.

Lori looks at Gwen and Xander’s grim comedy of errors, wonders if polyamory is on the way, and hopes that a bowling team of Sami’s exes becomes a real thing in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Although the decision to pair “Mike” with Nina has ruffled the feathers of many viewers, Maurice Benard (Sonny) remains a fervent supporter of the unlikely pairing. Get his take on the twosome before reading the definitive answer about whether Brenda will return.

Finola Hughes (Anna) shared some sad news about a four-legged family member. Read her poignant tribute to Ziggy to discover what made the pooch such a great dog.

Cyrus has been shot and shipped off to prison, but that doesn’t mean Port Charles has seen the last of him. Find out what portrayer Jeff Kober predicts about Renault’s future and whether he can be redeemed.

Former GH star Matt Cohen (Griffin) addressed rumors about his future on CW series, The Winchesters.

Dustin senses that the soap is trying to get back to normal following some major departures, but guesses this means that Willow and Chase’s marriage farce could go on indefinitely. Meanwhile, he was pleasantly surprised to see Monica back at the hospital, and sad to see Ava and Nikolas’ stalker winning in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

In a new interview, Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) discussed how homophobia has affected his life. See how fans reacted to the news that he’s been married for years.

Judith Chapman (Gloria) said farewell to a dear friend she recently lost. Read her message of mourning.

To celebrate the 34 years that Jess Walton has been playing Genoa City’s Jill, we put together a photo album of her storied history, including her epic feud with Katherine and many manipulations.

As Billy manages to consistently get more annoying, is it about time that he gets taken down a peg? We have a few nominees for who could do the honors.

Finally, Candace is hoping that Phyllis manages to make things even messier in the Tara situation, thought Amanda was on fire in her scenes with Naya, and is guessing Ashland is playing Victoria in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Philip wonders if he’s got another shot with Chloe, but it looks like Ben may have more of a battle on his hands as he tells Ciara how he can’t get her out of his mind… and she just wants to know if he’s signed the divorce papers in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. As Summer tells Kyle that they have no future, Ashland startles Victoria with his shocked reaction, and Amanda grills Sutton in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

As Summer tells Kyle that they have no future, Ashland startles Victoria with his shocked reaction, and Amanda grills Sutton in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.