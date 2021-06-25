Daytime Emmys Live Blog: The Winners, Fashions, Speeches and Categories Nobody *Really* Cares About
Watch along as we discuss, diss and dissect all the action!
Confession: Much as I’ve enjoyed attending the Daytime Emmys in years past — nothing will ever top being in the room the night Susan Lucci finally took home the gold — I’m just as happy to be sitting on the couch, popcorn in hand, while hanging out with all of you this year. I’ve always viewed soaps as a communal event. Maybe it’s because I grew up watching with my grandma, and later had a group of friends with whom I’d skip study hall in order to run home and watch General Hospital.
Come on, I know I’m not the only one whose youth was corrupted by Luke and Laura.
So tonight, we’ll hang out here to talk all things daytime… and find ways to keep one another entertained when they get to the categories that focus on things other than our soaps.
Join me tonight at 8/7c, and wear something comfy. If you need something to keep you entertained between now and then, check out the gallery below in which the Soaps.com staff hands out a few Dream Emmys in categories ranging from Best Slap to Outstanding Use of Birth Control.