CBS soap opera actors will present a very special showcase to one lucky contestant!

Get ready fans, because we are about to get twice the drama come Friday to kick off the excitement for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25! Starting the day with some soapy goodness will be a special appearance from The Bold and the Beautiful’s Heather Tom (Katie) and The Young and the Restless’ Jason Thompson (Billy) as they team up to present a special-themed showcase on The Price is Right at 11 am.

After taking in the daytime talk show, of course, fans will be tuning into their favorite soap operas — hopefully with some cliffhangers — then gearing up for the big awards show. Though this year’s event will not air live, it will be broadcast on CBS from 8 pm to 10 pm, as well as live-streamed on the CBS app and Paramount Plus. And look who will be presenting awards…

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Heather Tom (Katie), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Tanner Novlan (Finn), Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry (Paulina), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Deidre Hall (Marlena), General Hospital’s Donnell Turner (Curtis), Cynthia Watros (Nina) and Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) and The Young and the Restless’ Bryton James (Devon), Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), as well as All My Children alum Kelly Ripa (Hayley).

As an added bonus, Soaps.com invites our readers to join us as we blog all of the fun — live — from the winners announcements to everything in between! If you can’t watch the show, we will be right there with you — so don’t miss our fun commentary during the entire event. We can’t wait to share the evening with you!

For now, take a look at some of the most memorable Daytime Emmy fashions ever, flash back to some unforgettable acceptance speeches, and take a gander at our photo gallery below featuring dream Daytime Emmy Award picks for outstanding couples, storylines and more!

