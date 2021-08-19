©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Sven Boecker

Roe and Nick’s wedded bliss may be cut short during their honeymoon.

In June, fans finally got what they’d been asking for — Aurora and Nick tied the knot! Their wedding fell into the midst of a murder investigation and their honeymoon looks to be headed for the same fate on Sunday, August 22, at 8 pm, during the premiere of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ latest installment Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder.

Viewers will go on a pre-honeymoon getaway with Roe and Nick, but the body they discover will put their romantic celebration on hold. As they inch closer to the truth surrounding what happened at the crime scene, danger will come knocking at their door. Watch the video promo for your first look at what’s in store…

And if you want more, here’s a sneak peek scene from the movie as the investigation gets underway at the docks. Why did the deceased still have his keys and wallet in his pocket? Watch as Roe, as she often does, irritates Lynn by pointing out a fact that surrounds the evidence. However, even though Roe is ordered to leave the crime scene, she rejoins the authorities after overhearing one key detail. See for yourself in the video below, where Roe and Nick put some pieces together and come up with a theory of their own.

