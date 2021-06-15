©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/David Astorga

No matter how much things change, home is where the heart is.

Summer is near but that doesn’t mean that the Hallmark Channel isn’t already making plans for fall. Our sister site Deadline has learned exclusively that the network will kick off its Fall Harvest event with a new movie, Roadhouse Romance, starring fan favorite Tyler Hynes! It all begins on Saturday, September 11, at 9 pm, with Hynes playing Luke opposite CMT Award-winning country superstar Lauren Alaina as Callie.

As fun as it would be to watch these characters take a page out of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 Road House film, it’ll be quite the opposite — but still something Hallmarkies won’t want to miss, especially with Hynes in the lead, and with Alaina performing two songs, “Run” and “What Do You Think Of,” from her upcoming album. So what can viewers expect from the premiere?

Callie returns to her hometown after a military tour and realizes just how much things have changed. Not only is her late grandfather’s BBQ business struggling, her high school sweetheart has moved on. It isn’t until she meets a TV director named Luke when she realizes that looking into the future is so much better than looking back at the past.

Alaina gave fans a peek into the movie with a scene featuring her and Hynes dancing and asked everyone to mark “your calendars.”

Stay tuned for the full Fall Harvest line-up when details are released. For now, don’t miss any of the current Summer Nights premieres and take a look through our gallery below featuring photos from the seasonal special!

Get more Hallmark news — and your free daily soap-opera fix — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.