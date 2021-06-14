Howard Wise/JPI (3); Jill Johnson/JPI

Plus, spoilers and predictions.

It can be hard to keep track of everything going on in the soap world, but we’ve got you covered with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place, including our predictions for who will take home a statuette at this year’s Daytime Emmys.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam’s in trouble, and you know what that means: Steffy will once again be drawn into his drama. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) shared with us why the two characters will always be connected, how this could impact her alter ego’s new relationship with Finn and why sometimes, like viewers, she kinda wants to throttle Steffy!

Since leaving Los Angeles for Genoa City, things haven’t gone terribly well for Sally Spectra… which makes us think it might be time for her to return to the West Coast!

Now that Paris is in an impossible position thanks to her knowledge of the romantic quadrangle, will her next move spell her doom?

For people who operate in the world of high fashion, many of the characters on this show seem to have questionable taste… at least that’s how our readers see it! This week, we look at look at how fans have reacted to some of the latest crazy outfits.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard says that Quinn’s happiness can only mean her secret is about to come out. Plus, why history doesn’t matter and the twist ahead that just might introduce Steffy to Finn’s darker side!

Days of Our Lives

Sometimes, there’s big fun happening behind the drama. Victoria Konefal (Ciara) shared one of her favorite earliest memories of a scene which left her laughing… which kicks off our gallery of behind-the-scenes fun featuring favorites like Sal Stowers (Lani), Lamon Archey (Eli), Billy Flynn (Chad), Marci Miller (Abigail) and more.

The relationship between their characters may not have panned out, but Paul Telfer (Xander) is still showing his support for Linsey Godfrey (Sarah). The actress has been working out hard since she left the soap behind. See the amazing photos of her weightlifting.

While Days is a soap that’s never been shy about bringing characters back from the dead, we remember one time that it really worked by marking the 15th anniversary of Patch’s resurrection.

Marci Miller (Abigail) has a new role that could leave you quaking in your boots. Check out the promo and find out when you can see her terrifying new film.

It has been almost a year since they had to cancel their original wedding plans, but now it’s time to wish congratulations to Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail) who shared images from her romantic wedding to Blake Levin.

Lori may love Lumi but with EJ’s return, she’s not sure who to root for. She is enjoying Xander showing off his devious side, but wishes that Eli would keep his towel on in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

They say when you close a door, someone opens a window. And apparently, when you knock someone down a flight of stairs, you can fall in love. At least, that’s what we predict will happen where General Hospital‘s Elizabeth and Finn are concerned!

Dustin noticed that the show is feeling quiet now that Cyrus seems to have been shipped off, wonders how long it will take Finn to realize he isn’t Chase’s father, and ponders if Hayden is headed back to Port Charles in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Elena has been running out of reasons to stick around in Genoa City. Last week, she prompted Nate to give her one, and while fans could list a whole slew of reasons, could the character really be Baltimore bound? Portrayer Brytni Sarpy may have just given us a big clue as to what’s coming next…

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) got nostalgic last week about a primetime show which holds a special place in her heart for several reasons. See how the actresses remembered her wild time on the primetime soap Pacific Palisades.

Never shy to share his opinions, Eric Braeden (Victor) praised the work of one of this year’s Daytime Emmy nominees. Find out why her nod is especially meaningful.

It looks like there’s big heartbreak on the way for Summer, especially if Kyle winds up doing the unthinkable in order to gain custody of his son!

Finally, Candace hopes it will soon be time for Amanda to move beyond her boring murder case, has been appreciating the change in dynamic among the Newmans, and wishes for the best from the most promising and doomed power couple in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Want to know what’s about to unfold on your favorite soap? You came to the right place…

Quinn is dropping to her knees to beg that someone will keep their mouth shut about her affair with Carter, but will it matter if Paris stays silent since Eric walks in on his wife with another manh in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Lucas better watch his back because EJ is back in Salem and he may be gunning to get back more than just Sami in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Someone is surprised to see Sally in Genoa City, Amanda is determined to get to the bottom of why her father was killed, and it’s too late for Ashland in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

