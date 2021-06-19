Aaron Montgomery/JPI, John Paschal/JPI, Jennifer Graylock/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI

The kudocast isn’t just a celebration of soapdom’s best and brightest, it’s also a banner occasion to get dressed to the nines. Possibly even the 10s.

They don’t call the evening of the Daytime Emmy Awards daytime’s biggest night for nothing. Not only does the ceremony shine a well-deserved spotlight on the genre’s standouts, both in front of and behind the camera, it gives everyone involved, whether nominated or not, a chance to make an impression on the red carpet.

Well, except for during pandemic times, of course. But that’s another story altogether…

More: Who will win the 2021 Daytime Emmys… did we nail it?

As this year’s black-tie back-slaps approach, your friends at Soaps.com have dived into their photo vaults and emerged with a collection of photos of some of the most memorable outfits ever to make a moment of their unveiling at the show. Some of them, let’s be real: You or we wouldn’t have the nerve to put on, much less walk off in.

Others are so badass and cool that whether we’d wear them, we can imagine them gracing the cover of Vogue. Or, even hipper, Italian Vogue.

More: 10 best Daytime Emmys acceptance speeches ever [PHOTOS]

Among the models are actors from not only the current soaps — General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless — but much-missed daytime dramas like Guiding Light, One Life to Live, Passions and All My Children.

Want to see who’s who — and, more importantly, what they’re wearing? Just click on the photo gallery below, then hit the comments with the ensembles that you’ll never forget the stars wearing.