With The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison Out, One of These Soap Stars Should Be Stepping In as Host
ABC (2); John Paschal/JPI; D. Guignebourg/JPI
Having a daytimer take over the soapy reality show would make perfect sense.
In a twist that promos for The Bachelor would no doubt dub “the most shocking exit ever,” Chris Harrison has left the popular franchise after a nearly 20-year run as its host. Following troubling comments which Harrison himself described on Instagram as “defending historical racism,” reportedly contentious backstage negotiations and what our sister site Deadline called a “mid-range eight-figure payoff,” he has officially handed out his last rose.
But the show, as they say, must go on, leaving Bachelor Nation to wonder who’ll step into Harrison’s loafers to preside over the rose ceremonies, dry the man tears and help suss out who’s there for the right reasons.
While the franchise has long sold itself as being about the search for romance, many viewers come for the drama which can often rival anything found on the soaps. So why not have an actual soap star — current or former — serve as the master of (rose) ceremonies?
Who?
So glad you asked! Because as you might imagine, we have a couple suggestions in mind. The first person we thought of, naturally, was Cameron Mathison. Since first capturing our attention as All My Children‘s Ryan, he’s gone on to do everything from hosting to Hallmark movies, his affable nature and disarming charm making him a natural for a role which requires dealing with more personalities than had One Life to Live‘s Viki and Jessica combined!
Plus, a Bachelor gig would provide great synergy for ABC, given that he’ll soon be stepping into a new role on the network’s lone soap, General Hospital.
Another former daytimer we could totally see holding court at the Bachelor mansion? The Young and the Restless‘ ex-Malcolm, Shemar Moore. Sure, ladies showing up to find love with the Bachelor du jour might find it hard to resist throwing themselves at the onetime Soul Train host and current S.W.A.T. star, but we think he’d be a natural.
The recently-begun season of The Bachelorette has two former title holders — Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe — serving as co-hosts. Were ABC to decide that a woman should be the permanent hostess moving forward, Chrishell Stause would be a phenomenal choice. All My Children‘s Amanda (who was most recently Days of Our Lives‘ Jordan) not only knows a thing or two about the search for love but could offer words of wisdom regarding how to handle heartbreak, having dealt with her share of that with ex-husband Justin Hartley.
Heck, should the show decide it wants a more modern mansion, the Selling Sunset star could help them find one!
What do you think, Bachelor Nation… could you see one of these soap stars handing out roses and drying tears? Or maybe you have someone else in mind.