Settle back and relax with the soaptastic fare that these channels have lined up for your viewing pleasure.

When your favorite daytime dramas are over for the day and you’re still in the mood to watch something new — or binge something old — why not log on to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels for a special promotion! Beginning Monday, June 14, and running through Tuesday, June 22, our readers will have the chance to subscribe to select streaming channels for 99 cents per month — for up to two months.

Don’t have Amazon Prime? No problem — start your free 30-day trial today to get this awesome deal and take a look at some channels that we think The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless fans will love streaming.

Paramount Plus

The obvious reason soap fans would benefit from streaming this channel is to catch up on episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, if you love Yellowstone, the upcoming prequel will be finding its home here — not to mention all of the fun shows and cartoons for the little ones in your life.

Lifetime Movie Club

Here you’ll be drawn into various suspenseful thrillers the network has to offer, and it’s the perfect channel to watch some of your favorite soap stars in their chilling Lifetime roles. If you can’t get enough of Lifetime’s killer flicks, this is definitely the place to be. Just watch out for fatal attractions, poisonous psychos, stalkerish siblings and of course, obsessive exes!

BET +

Why not check in with Tyler Perry’s Sistas, which follows a group of single Black women navigating life — through work and play — in Atlanta? Or maybe you’re a fan of, or have been wanting to binge, The Oval? Drama finds a way of erupting behind these closed doors when what seems to be a perfect interracial First Family becomes the White House’s newest residents.

Starz

Are you a fan of the historical bodice-ripper Outlander, or maybe it’s piqued your interest a time or two? You can check it out here. Plus, another soapy show to try… The White Queen, which follows three ruthless women who will stop at nothing to sit atop the English throne. Manipulation, lies and seduction — heck, you’ll feel as though you’re watching one of your favorite daytime shows!

Up Faith & Family

If you love to watch soap star-studded Hallmark-like movies and the popular family series Heartland, this is your channel — filled with so much wholesome goodness, the viewing options are endless.

