Seeking out a little bit of comfort? Look no further!

Whether digging deep into the holiday movie lineup or just making sure to DVR the latest romance movie, there’s a lot of reasons to keep being drawn to Hallmark. In times when the world can seem pretty stressful, Hallmark presents a break from all that. Part over-the-top drama, part fantasy, Hallmark presents a world where good always wins over evil, love always prevails, and the couple will kiss at the end and live happily ever after (or at least until the next movie).

While sometimes these movies may feel a bit predictable — there’s never a doubt everything will work out in the end! — that’s actually part of what makes them so special and appealing. Real life can be hard, and relationships — be them friendships, families, or dating — don’t always end up with a happy ending. Hallmark’s fairy-tale-like interpretation of life, though, makes everything seem simpler and easier, and may just give us all a bit more hope in our own (albeit more complicated and less tidy) lives. We may not meet a prince and move off to his exotic kingdom, but perhaps our own version of Prince Charming is out there, warts and all.

From competitive bakers and farmers to ski instructors (and of course actual princes and princesses), everything on Hallmark feels like a fairy tale come to life, and there’s an undeniable emotional payoff that makes fans clamor for more. Hallmark fans appreciate romance, positivity, and sometimes just a bit of cheesiness — and these gifts embody and indulge them by honoring one of their favorite pastimes.

Scroll through our gallery below to shop for 11 gifts that any Hallmark Channel fan is sure to appreciate — including yourself.