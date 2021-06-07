Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Plus, photo-filled celebrations of fan faves.

Stay on top of all the action on daytime with the latest news, spoilers, and speculation for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place.

The Bold and the Beautiful

In 2008, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood made her debut as Steffy, and the lives of those in the Spencer, Logan, and Forrester families have never been the same. To celebrate, we put together a special photo tribute to the feisty character and her love stories that prove why her romances are as hot as a summer day.

While Thomas has been teetering on the brink for some time, is Hope about to give him another nudge to the darkside when he discovers she’s forgiven Liam for killing Vinny? Who will Thomas take revenge on? We have a few guesses.

Happy as we are to have Steffy back, there’s a bit of a problem where she and Finn are concerned. Meanwhile, Thomas seems destined to repeat a story we’d just as soon he not. Thoughts on this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from Richard.

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) got Billy Flynn (Chad) to open up about his issues with alcohol and addition as well as how he is coping with recovery. It’s a candid interview you won’t want to miss.

Marci Miller (Abigail) shared a photo of her daughter and it attracted quite a reaction. See what the hubbub was about for yourself.

It may be a controversial suggestion, but could divorce be the best thing for Ben and Ciara? Crazy as it sounds, it could pave the way to one heck of a romantic twist!

Nicole may have been quick to realize that having sex with Xander wasn’t a great idea, but with Eric returning, she could have to face the music a whole lot sooner than she’d ever imagined.

Lori enjoyed the humor on display during last week’s episodes and has been pleasantly surprised to see so much support for the Brady/Chloe/Philip triangle, but she has some serious doubts about Jan’s story, all of which she covers in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Proving that sometimes, life takes shocking twists every big as stunning as those which play out on soaps, Kirsten Storms revealed that she’d recently undergone brain surgery! But wanting to stay ahead of the story before the Internet could do its thing and create all kinds of wild rumors, she filled fans in on exactly what’s been going on. Get all of the details here.

Meanwhile, fans weren’t the only ones blown away by the scenes in which Maxie ripped into “Henrik.” Wes Ramsey (Peter) marveled at his scenes with Storms in a lovely shout-out to his co-star.

Hitting his 50th birthday had one GH alum taking stock and posting a before and after shot of how he’s whipped himself into shape. Catch a peek with these photos of Anthony Montgomery’s (ex-Andre) dad bod.

When GH wished its fans a happy Pride Month, the reaction was not what they were hoping for. Find out how badly it went.

So far, all we really know about Roger Howarth’s new character is that he’s a doctor named Austin. But already, we’re trying to figure out who his next leading lady will be… and admitting we hope they won’t make the mistake of pairing him with Liz.

Dustin is praying that Peter has really met his maker, is still unconvinced that hooking Liz up with Finn is a good idea, expects to see Cyrus terrorizing Alexis in Pentonville soon, and wonders who Austin is in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Bryton James just celebrated 17 years of playing Genoa City’s Devon and we commemorated the occasion with a special tribute and a photo album full of memories. Get even more about the actor with a video interview filled with adorable clips of him during his time on Family Matters, as well as a teaser of his former sitcom co-star Telma Hopkins’ guest role on Y&R.

Jess Walton (Jill) joined her husband John in helping to make their daughter’s wedding dreams come true and you will want to see the lovely results.

Could there be an unexpected twist in the battle between Tara and Ashland? We’re beginning to suspect there’s much more going on than meets the eye. Check out our theory and let us know if we’re onto something… or completely nuts!

Finally, Candace is enjoying Victor’s sons working together and Victoria letting her hair down now that she has eyes for Ashland, is still hoping for a twist in Kyle’s predictable plot, and is pumped to see more of Michael and Kevin in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Carter’s plans to pop the question seem destined to go awry after Paris learns of his affair with Quinn in the Bold and Beautiful weekly teaser.

weekly teaser. Sami and Lucas have been rekindling the love they’ve shared since they were teenagers, but she hasn’t forgotten about being married. While she considers how she’s going to come clean about her infidelity, she may not have to think long since EJ returns to Salem and wants her back in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. As Tara worries to Kyle that Ashland might have the power to portray her as a bad mother, Billy assures Victoria that he won’t be letting his guard down where her father is concerned, and Adam doesn’t like what Rey is doing with Chelsea in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery honoring soap stars we’ve lost this year.