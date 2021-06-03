©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Hugh Tull; Jennifer Graylock, Jill Johnson; John Paschal/JPI

Relive the love, romance and magic through various holiday movies starring your favorite soap opera actors.

As we always say, it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas and the Hallmark Channel’s annual Christmas in July special will once again feature favorites of years past — but this time, with a twist. Not only will fans be able to watch Crashing Through the Snow on Saturday, July 10, a brand new premiere surrounding blended family challenges and new love, they’ll get to spend one entire day dedicated to the network’s movies starring soap opera stars.

Be sure to mark your calendars — and get out your Hallmark Christmas-movie-watching mugs — for some major downtime on July 18 for Soap Sunday! Movies will run all day featuring some of your favorite current and past soap actors such as Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas), General Hospital newcomer and All My Children fave Cameron Mathison (Pine Valley’s Ryan), The Bold and the Beautiful alum Rome Flynn (ex-Zende), former Passions actor Jesse Metcalfe (Miguel), Guiding Light’s Bethany Joy Lenz (Michelle) and many more!

As to which soap star-studded movies will air? You’ll be able to get a good idea of a few to look out for by taking a virtual walk through our photo gallery below highlighting some of the soap actors’ 2020 Christmas premieres.

