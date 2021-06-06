Netflix/Courtesy of the Everett Collection; Paul Skipper/JPI

They made their mark on daytime television as well as on our hearts.

By the end of this month we will be closing out the first half of the year — already — and we all know time doesn’t stop for anyone. As each day goes by, news seems to surface that yet another beloved soap opera alum has passed away.

Every one of them has left their mark in daytime through memories of the characters that they’ve brought into our homes and even though we are forced to say goodbye, all of us as their fans do so by honoring the actors and actresses in many different ways.

More: Gallery, soap stars who passed away in 2020

Below you’ll find a gallery containing various photos of former soap stars who have passed away this year, along with a link to a personal tribute for each. Not only do we highlight their careers and special daytime contributions, in some instances, you’ll also hear from those who worked with them.

Like in the case of General Hospital’s John Reilly (ex-Sean), who passed away in January. Former co-star Finola Hughes (Anna) recalled the first time she met her “darling John Reilly” and how he “welcomed me to the show and told me he would be there for me should I ever need anything.”

So join us in taking this moment to look back and honor the lives of those lost so far in 2021 in the photo gallery below then leave us your favorite memories in the comment section.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for all of the daytime dramas delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.