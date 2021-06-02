Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Lorimar TV/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Soap-hopper Robert J. Hogan has succumbed to complications from pneumonia, according to his obituary in the New York Times.

For years and years, it was almost impossible to turn on a daytime soap and not come across Robert J. Hogan. The showbiz vet was everywhere, from General Hospital, where he became the third actor to tackle the role of Jessie Brewer’s philandering husband Phil (from 1966-67) to Another World, where he played Vince, the patriarch of the McKinnon clan (from 1987-89).

In between, he also appeared on Days of Our Lives (as Scott), All My Children (as Dr. Bell), One Life to Live (as Charles) and As the World Turns (as LJ).

See what we mean? If it was on in the afternoon, it was a safe bet that he was on it.

But Hogan wasn’t only an MVP in the soap realm. He also appeared in more than 100 primetime series and enough shows on- and off-Broadway to fill an entire Playbill. Though he was diagnosed with vascular Alzheimer’s in 2013, he remained “determined to successfully live with his illness,” according to the Times obit, which notes that he went on to do just that for many years before passing away on May 27, 2021, from complications from pneumonia.

