Drumroll, Please! The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Winners Announced — The Complete List

Plus, take a look through our photo gallery below highlighting 30 of the most memorable looks ever to walk the red carpet at the Daytime Emmys. And get your free daily soap-opera fix for all of the daytime dramas delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter .

Do you agree with the winners? Maybe you thought one of your other favorites would take home an award? Whatever the case, we want to hear from you! Be sure to leave us your thoughts in the comment section.

Join us in sending everyone below our heartiest congrats. And now, without further ado, here are this year’s Daytime Emmy Award winners bolded and asterisked below (and updated throughout the evening every time a new victor is announced).

Fans were able to tune in to this year’s 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS, as well as online, but in case you missed any of the gold rush, Soaps.com has you covered! Below, you’ll find the complete list of winners who took home a golden statuette in the main categories.

On June 25, the casts and crews of Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless were honored for bringing to life the characters and setting in motion the stories we love to watch each weekday.

1 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Vanessa Marcil. <strong>When:</strong> In 2004, just a year after she was named Outstanding Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Brenda on <em>General Hospital</em>. <strong>Why:</strong> C’mon, are your eyes open — <em>and</em> functioning? That barely-there dress — and the confidence with which it was worn — ushered in VMar’s JLo moment. </p>

2 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Brytni Sarpy. <strong>When:</strong> In 2021, the year that Elena’s feelings for Devon and Nate on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> left her feeling like the rope in a tug-of-war. <strong>Why:</strong> The actress was so gorgeous in that shimmering, structural gown, it was a wonder anyone even looked at those shiny statuettes being handed out.</p>

3 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Deidre Hall. <strong>When:</strong> In 2005, the year that she and <em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading man Drake Hogestyn (John to her Marlena) won… well, not an Emmy but at least a <em>Soap Opera Digest Award</em> for Favorite Couple. <strong>Why:</strong> If ever we needed a reminder that inside of every Marlena, there’s a little bit of Hattie, this is it!</p>

4 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Susan Lucci and Liza Huber. <strong>When:</strong> In 2004, during Mom’s legendary run as Erica on <em>All My Children</em> and her older child’s stint as Gwen on <em>Passions</em>. <strong>Why:</strong> The duo don’t just look gorgeous in their gowns, they look like they’re having a great time heading out on stage together as presenters.</p>

5 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Sharon Case. <strong>When:</strong> In 2003, four years after the soap vet (who’d already appeared on <em>General Hospital</em> and <em>As the World Turns</em>) earned an Outstanding Supporting Actress statuette for her star turn as Sharon on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. <strong>Why:</strong> For rocking a variation on the little black dress in a dazzling way.</p>

6 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Kelly Thiebaud. <strong>When:</strong> The year that <em>General Hospital</em> swapped JaSam for Britton — in other words, 2021. <strong>Why:</strong> Green means go — or in this case, “You go, girl — that dress is nine kindsa slammin’!”</p>

7 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. <strong>When:</strong> In 2011, eight years before her Emmy party favor would be a golden girl for the way she utterly <em>owns</em> the role of Steffy on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>. <strong>Why:</strong> Oh, please. How many dresses look as badass going as they do coming the way that this one does?</p>

8 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Stacy Haiduk. <strong>When:</strong> In 2009, the year that she <em>should’ve</em> been a nominee for her stunning work as <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ poor, loco Patty and her lookalike shrink, Emily. <strong>Why:</strong> Only the actress who went on to play Kristen and Susan on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> could bring as her date Patty’s fluffy confidant, Mr. Kitty, and make it work purr-fectly.</p>

9 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Maura West, back when she was playing Carly on <em>As the World Turns</em>. <strong>When:</strong> In 2008, a year after she began collecting Outstanding Lead Actress Emmys like they were Pokémon cards. <strong>Why:</strong> In this emerald sheeth, the actress — now Ava on <em>General Hospital</em> — could turn any other fashion plate green with envy.</p>

10 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Diamond White. <strong>When:</strong> In 2021, the year that the soap newbie made her <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> debut as Paris. <strong>Why:</strong> The outré outfit is like a dare — one that the actress not only <em>took</em> but <em>rocked</em>. “Pretty in pink” isn’t even the half of it! </p>

11 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Melody Thomas Scott. <strong>When:</strong> In 2002, three years after the <em>Young & Restless</em> icon received her (wait, <em>what</em>?!?) only Emmy nod to date. <strong>Why:</strong> Nikki’s portrayer provided all the star power that the outfit could’ve possibly needed. But to ensure a win in this round of patriot games, the blonde bombshell added stripes for good measure.</p>

12 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Susan Flannery and Jennifer Finnigan. <strong>When:</strong> In 2003, the year that the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> legend completed her collection of three Daytime Emmys for playing Stephanie and her castmate scored the second of her three Younger Actress statuettes for her work as Bridget. <strong>Why:</strong> Their colorful fashion choices gloriously reflect their individuality.</p>

13 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Laura Wright. <strong>When:</strong> In 2003, back when the soap-hopper who now plays Carly on <em>General Hospital</em> was still Cassie on <em>Guiding Light</em>. <strong>Why:</strong> Not only did the form-fitting number shimmer like the stars at midnight, that rear-view ensured that anytime the future Emmy winner walked away, she’d get a glance “back.”</p>

14 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> The inimitable Jackée Harry. <strong>When:</strong> In 2021, only a few months after <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Hurricane Paulina blew into Salem. <strong>Why:</strong> In that gown, the <em>Another World</em> vet — the only African-American ever to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — gives us the best kind of blues.</p>

15 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Gina Tognoni. <strong>When:</strong> In 2005, a year prior to the daytime vet’s first Emmy win, for making the role of <em>Guiding Light</em> pot-stirrer Dinah her own. <strong>Why:</strong> The look, complete with henna-tattooed hands, is as unique as the actress who’d go on to win two trophies for <em>Guiding Light</em> and a third for playing Phyllis on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>.</p>

16 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Victoria Rowell. <strong>When:</strong> In 2004, midway through her comeback stint as Drucilla on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. <strong>Why:</strong> We barely notice Radio City Music Hall in the background. Such a natutal born attention-getter is Rowell that the only thing that could <em>possibly</em> upstage her is her own magnificent headpiece.</p>

17 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Rebecca Herbst. <strong>When:</strong> In 1998, the year that she attended her first Daytime Emmys after joining the <em>General Hospital</em> cast as Elizabeth. <strong>Why:</strong> The fan favorite didn’t just wear the heck out of her beautiful dress, she is said to have designed it herself. Eat your heart out, Ridge Forrester!</p>

18 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Shemar Moore. <strong>When:</strong> In 2005, half a decade after the former model was named Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work as Malcolm on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. <strong>Why:</strong> The future <em>Criminal Minds</em> and <em>S.W.A.T.</em> star was as at-home in his modern-day zoot suit as he was on the carpet that matched it. Also, he’s Shemar Moore. That never hurts.</p>

19 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Annika Noelle. <strong>When:</strong> In 2018, when she was still establishing herself as the Rookie of the Year for the way that she’d stepped in and taken over the role of Hope on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful.</em> <strong>Why:</strong> We consider this look a preview of what could be in store if Noelle’s halo-clad character ever unleashes her inner supervixen.</p>

20 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Victoria Konefal and Olivia Rose Keegan. <strong>When:</strong> In 2019, the year that the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> castmates (who played Ciara and Claire, respectively) were both nominated for the last-ever Outstanding Younger Actress award.<strong> Why:</strong> Isn’t it obvious? If we had to pick which of them was more stylishly outfitted, we freakin’ couldn’t do it. Tens across the board!</p>

21 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Bryton James. <strong>When:</strong> In 2009, just a couple of years after adding to his trophy case his first Daytime Emmy, for Outstanding Younger Actor. <strong>Why:</strong> Though we never would’ve even made it to the ceremony without coffee and wine stains all over that stunning suit, the <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Devon managed to. And dang, were his efforts ever worth it!</p>

22 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Debbi Morgan. <strong>When:</strong> In 2003, 14 years after her bravura work as <em>All My Children</em>’s Angie made her the Daytime Emmys’ first African-American Outstanding Supporting Actress. <strong>Why:</strong> Just when you thought you knew what this outfit had in store, aha! She revealed that its color palette was broader than we’d imagined!</p>

23 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Melissa Claire Egan. <strong>When:</strong> In 2021, as the <em>Young & Restless</em> leading lady and Outstanding Lead Actress nominee was counting down to the arrival of her firstborn. <strong>Why:</strong> So sleek is Egan’s silhouette in this maroon stunner, all we can say — and <em>enthusiastically</em> so — is, “Mamma mia!”</p>

24 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Jeanne Cooper. <strong>When:</strong> In 2010, two years after <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ regal Katherine was crowned Outstanding Lead Actress for the first time in her enviable showbiz career. <strong>Why:</strong> The kaftan wasn’t just tie-dye, it was to-die-for.</p>

25 / 26 <p><strong>Who:</strong> Justin and Lindsay Hartley. <strong>When:</strong> In 2005, when the <em>Passions</em> castmates (who played Fox and Theresa) were still newlyweds. <strong>Why:</strong> In this photo, they pretty much epitomize “the perfect couple.” He went on to play Adam on <em>Young & Restless</em>, take primetime by storm on <em>This Is Us</em> and marry two more soap co-stars, and she appeared on <em>All My Children</em>, <em>Days of Our Lives</em> and <em>General Hospital.</em></p>