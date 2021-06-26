Drumroll, Please! The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Winners Announced — The Complete List
Image: ABC; CBS; NBC
On June 25, the casts and crews of Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless were honored for bringing to life the characters and setting in motion the stories we love to watch each weekday.
Fans were able to tune in to this year’s 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS, as well as online, but in case you missed any of the gold rush, Soaps.com has you covered! Below, you’ll find the complete list of winners who took home a golden statuette in the main categories.
Join us in sending everyone below our heartiest congrats. And now, without further ado, here are this year’s Daytime Emmy Award winners bolded and asterisked below (and updated throughout the evening every time a new victor is announced).
Outstanding Drama
Bold & Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Young & Restless
Outstanding Drama Writing Team
Bold & Beautiful
General Hospital
Young & Restless
Outstanding Drama Directing Team
Bold & Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Young & Restless
Outstanding Lead Actor
Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital)
Steve Burton (Jason, General Hospital)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, Bold & Beautiful)
Wally Kurth (Justin, Days of Our Lives)
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, General Hospital)
Outstanding Lead Actress
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, Bold & Beautiful)
Genie Francis (Laura, General Hospital)
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Young & Restless)
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, Bold & Beautiful)
* Max Gail (ex-Mike, General Hospital)
Bryton James (Devon, Young & Restless)
Jeff Kober (ex-Cyrus, General Hospital)
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, General Hospital)
Outstanding Supporting Actress
* Marla Adams (ex-Dina, Young & Restless)
Tamara Braun (Ava, Days of Our Lives)
Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital)
Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan, General Hospital)
Courtney Hope (Sally, Bold & Beautiful)
Outstanding Younger Performer
Tajh Bellow (TJ, General Hospital)
Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days of Our Lives)
Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith, Young & Restless)
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, General Hospital)
Sydney Mikayla (Trina, General Hospital)
Outstanding Guest Performer
Kim Delaney (Jackie, General Hospital)
George DelHoyo (ex-Orpheus, Days of Our Lives)
Briana Lane (Brook Lynn, General Hospital)
Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, Days of Our Lives)
Victoria Platt (ex-Amanda, Days of Our Lives)
Do you agree with the winners? Maybe you thought one of your other favorites would take home an award? Whatever the case, we want to hear from you! Be sure to leave us your thoughts in the comment section.
Do you agree with the winners? Maybe you thought one of your other favorites would take home an award? Whatever the case, we want to hear from you! Be sure to leave us your thoughts in the comment section.