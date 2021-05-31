Howard Wise/JPI (3); CBS screenshot

Plus, remembering past stars and controversial stories.

There were big happenings on all four of the soaps this week, but one thing united Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and Young & Restless: The Daytime Emmy Awards nominations. While General Hospital seems to be the one to beat, you never know what’ll happen on the big night. What we do now know is who from each show was nominated in what categories. Check out the entire list here.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It feels as though we are hurtling straight toward the climax of the Quinn/Carter/Zoe triangle. While the trio itself seemed to come from out of nowhere, who Carter could wind up with might be the last person anyone expects. See who we think he’ll fall for and let us know if you’re convinced.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard wonders if Hope made an enemy of her powerful father-in-law, brings up something Ridge seems to have forgotten, and sits Zoe down for a talk about her latest wardrobe choice.

Days of Our Lives

It has been nearly two decades since Days pulled one of the most outlandish plots in its history. And given the kinds of things that have happened in Salem, that’s saying a lot. 17 years on, we look back at the convoluted tale of Melaswen and the shocking reveal that had viewers screaming.

They just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, and Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) celebrated by recalling a perfect moment that almost didn’t happen. Find out what she’s talking about.

Get a very different kind of intimate look into the life of a soap star by seeing the image Victoria Konefal (Ciara) shared of what she looks like after enjoying ‘a fat-ass meal’.

While Gabi has been deadly to at least one man, Camila Banus stretches her capacity for playing the bad girl with her new Lifetime thriller, Fatal Fiance, which may unite her with a familiar face from an ABC soap.

Lori tries to wrap her head around why Ben’s thoughts of his dead sister were so sexy, is hoping for good things ahead for Brady now that he’s split with Kristen, has a few suggestions for what Chad should be doing, and can see a Kate and Snyder alliance coming in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

It seems like it has been coming forever, but are his many crimes finally catching up to Peter August? All last week, we caught glimpses of him falling down a flight of stairs, but who could have pushed the most hated man in Port Charles? Check out the list of suspects and weigh in with who you think it could have been.

Keeping it playful when he took to Instagram, Maurice Benard (Sonny) declared he doesn’t want co-star Steve Burton (Jason) to snag a Daytime Emmy. You need to check out his reasons why and who he thinks the prize should go to.

One young GH star is wishing a recent dramatic moment was just part of the script rather than real life. Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte) suffered a bike accident and is currently recovering.

Did we just figure out how Roger Howarth’s new character, Austin, is tied to the Port Charles canvas? Check out our theory and see if you think we could be on to something!

On the sad 17th anniversary of his suicide, we pay tribute to Gerald Anthony, the talented actor who had scene-stealing roles on GH and One Life to Live before his death at 52.

Dustin dips into May sweeps to talk about how odd it was to watch Jason being so optimistic and romantic with Britt, how much more terrifying Cyrus is with his hair loose, and suspects that a kiss from “Mike” might have been enough for Nina to finally tell the truth about who he is in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Is that wedding bells we hear? One off-screen couple set off a flurry of speculation thanks to a photo. Find out why people think that Sharon Case (Sharon) and Mark Grossman (Adam) are engaged.

Finally, Candace can’t shake how boring Kyle’s story is, regardless of how exciting it might sound on paper. At least she’s sort of curious about Tara turning out villainous. However, she doubts that Rey has the skills to see through Chelsea, really hopes that Amanda’s story is heading for drama, but thought the Neil tribute was thoughtfully done in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Despite his father’s protestations, Liam drives ahead and confesses to his part in Vinny’s deadly accident, but things go terribly wrong for him in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Coming up this summer, all the latest hook-ups will have more chaotic fall-outs than anyone expected as EJ and Johnny return to Salem and a dead body washes up on shore. Get more in the Days of Our Lives summer spoiler video.

summer spoiler video. Shocking news is on the way for Devon, but will Chelsea be getting the outcome in her case that she’s hoping for? And Jack may have second thoughts about protecting Tara as Kyle confronts Ashland with the paternity results in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of summer previews and predictions for all four soaps.