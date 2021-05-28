Summer Preview & Predictions: Romantic Reunions, Shocking Twists and Temptations Galore

Check out the gallery below to find out who’ll be doing what to (and with) whom this summer, then hit the comment section to tell us which storylines you’re most stoked to see unfold.

But wait, there’s more! Because we also have the scoop on the primetime shows which will be fighting for your attention, including the reboot which managed to steal Kiara Barnes (Zoe) away from Bold & Beautiful and the sexiest school outside the 90210 zip code.

There’s Steffy’s return on Bold & Beautiful and what promises to be a happier-than-last-time reunion for Days of Our Lives‘ Ben and Ciara. General Hospital‘s Nina may have a very big decision to make, while we can’t help suspecting that Young & Restless‘ Summer is heading for a romantic fall.

While we have promised not to reveal too much, we’re ready to spill some details about the big plots which will be unfolding in the weeks ahead. Just for fun, we’ve also thrown in our own well-informed speculation as to what we think (and in at least one case, downright pray) will happen as summer unfolds.

If you want to get technical about it, summer doesn’t officially begin until June 20. But we’re throwing burgers on the grill, uncovering the patio furniture and getting things started a little early. And based on the way things are heating up around the daytime dial, we can’t help thinking the folks at Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless approve of our plan.

1 / 20 <p>It’s no secret that a whole lotta <em>Days of Our Lives</em> fans were less than thrilled when instead of reuniting with Ben, Ciara skipped town with Theo. But during our exclusive <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/599841/days-of-our-lives-ken-corday-ben-ciara-future-renewal-big-twist/">chat with executive producer Ken Corday</a>, he gave us all reason to hope things will be different this summer. “It might be time for Ben and Ciara to have a little happiness,” he teased. </p>

2 / 20 <p>“The worlds of Nixon Falls and Port Charles are overlapping more every day,” previews <em>General Hospital</em> co-headwriter Chris Van Etten. “Nina is going to be forced to deal with not only her feelings but what drove her to Nixon Falls in the first place.” Adds co-headwriter Dan O’Connor: “Sonny, as Mike, is a man who has built a life and a family. When you’ve got something so good, do you want to give that up for something that isn’t a sure bet?” </p>

3 / 20 <p>Look, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>is a soap opera, so there is absolutely no way that Quinn and Carter’s fling is going to remain their secret. The only real question is when Eric will find out out… and how long it takes him to file for divorce once the truth is exposed. Meanwhile, Carter and Quinn are going to have to figure out whether what they have is, as they keep insisting, a no-strings fling or if somewhere along the line, actual feelings got involved! </p>

4 / 20 <p>It’s precious that <em>The Young and the Restless’ </em>Kyle thinks that saying he’s Harrison’s daddy will somehow score Tara a win in a custody battle against Ashland. But something tells us that while Kyle will have a summer wedding, it won’t be to the young lady who shares her name with the season. </p>

5 / 20 <p>Promos for the final season of <em>The Haves and the Have Nots </em>— which returns to OWN on June 1 — promise “the wicked will be punished.” So you can bet we’re going to be on hand to see exactly what the fates have in store for Veronica, whose antics have left even Satan himself saying, “See, now <em>that</em> woman is evil!” </p>

6 / 20 <p>So now we know that Roger Howarth’s latest <em>General Hospital </em>role — his third, for those keeping track — is a handsome M.D. named Austin. What we don’t know is how he’ll shake things up… and whether perhaps he will wind up playing doctor with a certain grieving nurse?</p>

7 / 20 <p>During a recent Instagram Live, Camila Banus reminded <em>Days of Our Lives </em>fans that alter ego Gabi can never have children again. But as Brandon Barash (Jake) remarked to his on-screen lover, in Salem, “anything is possible.” We’re calling it now: By summer’s end, Gabi will be awaiting the arrival of a “miracle” baby.</p>

8 / 20 <p>“Welcome to Fantasy Island!” You can bet that when the first plane lands and guests — including <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>’s Kiara Barnes (Zoe) — are greeted, we’ll be right there with them. The Fox reboot, with <em>As the World Turns </em>vet Roselyn Sanchez (Pilar) playing hostess Elena Roarke, is set to drop August 10. </p>

9 / 20 <p>Now that he’s starting over, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>‘ Adam swears he’s totally over Sharon. For her part, the blonde stunner has declared she’s all in with Rey. Guess that whole moth-to-the-flame thing is really finito, right? Now, show of hands… who really believes that? Anyone? Bueller? </p>

10 / 20 <p>Sure, it’s tough to imagine <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s spoiled rich boy Rick Forrester surviving a zombie apocalypse. But you’ll see portrayer Jacob Young in a whole new light (and working a much different look) when he joins the cast of AMC’s <em>The Walking Dead </em>as Deaver. No word on exactly when Young will first air, but the show’s final season will kick off on August 22. </p>

11 / 20 <p>Talk about adding a mystery man! At this point, absolutely nothing is known about Cameron Matheson’s <em>General Hospital </em>character. Who will he play? When will he debut? Great questions! The only answer we have at this moment? “Stay tuned!” </p>

12 / 20 <p>We were downright baffled when <em>Days of Our Lives </em>literally shipped Sarah off the canvas, especially given how hard the show had worked to reunite her with Xander. Thinking himself dumped, he has gone completely off the rails, giving in to all of his worst tendencies… which leads us to suspect Sarah will soon make her way back to Salem.</p>

13 / 20 <p>Classes are in session again at Las Encinas, home to Netflix’s sexy Spanish sudser <em>Elite</em>. Look for a few new students to be wandering the hallways when Season 4 begins on June 18… although it could be hard for any of them to replace our favorite vixen, Danna Paola’s Lu (short, of course, for Lucrecia), who is one of five original cast members not returning this year. </p>

14 / 20 <p>… and if they were referring to Lily and Billy’s happiness, they might have been right! With Victor determined to use the newly-acquired (and renamed, thank goodness) Newman Media to destroy Billy Boy’s rival company, Lily could find herself caught in the crossfire. When push comes to shove, will Billy put the business of protecting his relationship above the pleasure of trying to crush Victor and Adam?</p>

15 / 20 <p>With <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Steffy back on the canvas as summer begins, she and Finn will have a lot to deal with, given that they’re planning a wedding and expecting a baby. Seems as if everything’s coming up roses for the happy couple… which makes us think there’s got to be big trouble on the horizon. (Our fondest hope? That when it arrives, it looks absolutely nothing like Liam!) </p>

16 / 20 <p>“Anna and Valentin have been at odds over the years,” says <em>General Hospital </em>co-headwriter Chris Van Etten. “But their mutual guilt over Peter, and their attempts to make things right, may be causing them to look at one another in a new light.” Does this mean Anna and Finn’s relationship is dead in the water? “The issues between them have not entirely been put to bed,” says co-headwriter Dan O’Connor, “but other people are becoming more important in their lives as well.” Anybody else think Finn and Liz might grow closer while working on the cure for what ails Chase? </p>

17 / 20 <p>Like fans, Melissa Claire Egan is anxious to see what’s next for her <em>Young & Restless </em>alter ego. “What happens after Chelsea’s been pushed to the breaking point?” she asks. “She and Adam are two people who maybe brought out the worst in each other. Their moral compasses are broken.” Perhaps what she needs is a new man… whose last name <em>isn’t</em> Newman? </p>

18 / 20 <p>“Jordan walked away because she thought ending the marriage was what Curtis wanted,” says <em>General Hospital </em>co-headwriter Chris Van Etten. “But in the sober light of day, she can’t help wondering if she did everything she could to fight for that relationship. Unfortunately, it might now be too late.” Why? One word: Portia! </p>

19 / 20 <p>Before pretending to be involved with Carter, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Shauna had very real feelings for Ridge. And while they seemed to go away overnight, Denise Richards recently indicated that appearances might be deceiving. “I don’t think she’s really over him,” she told Soaps.com. “I feel like there’s some unfinished business there.” </p>