Summer Preview & Predictions: Romantic Reunions, Shocking Twists and Temptations Galore
Howard Wise/JPI (2); Jill Johnson/JPI; CBS screenshot
Crank up the air conditioning, ’cause it’s gonna get hot in here!
If you want to get technical about it, summer doesn’t officially begin until June 20. But we’re throwing burgers on the grill, uncovering the patio furniture and getting things started a little early. And based on the way things are heating up around the daytime dial, we can’t help thinking the folks at Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless approve of our plan.
While we have promised not to reveal too much, we’re ready to spill some details about the big plots which will be unfolding in the weeks ahead. Just for fun, we’ve also thrown in our own well-informed speculation as to what we think (and in at least one case, downright pray) will happen as summer unfolds.
There’s Steffy’s return on Bold & Beautiful and what promises to be a happier-than-last-time reunion for Days of Our Lives‘ Ben and Ciara. General Hospital‘s Nina may have a very big decision to make, while we can’t help suspecting that Young & Restless‘ Summer is heading for a romantic fall.
But wait, there’s more! Because we also have the scoop on the primetime shows which will be fighting for your attention, including the reboot which managed to steal Kiara Barnes (Zoe) away from Bold & Beautiful and the sexiest school outside the 90210 zip code.
Check out the gallery below to find out who’ll be doing what to (and with) whom this summer, then hit the comment section to tell us which storylines you’re most stoked to see unfold.