From reconnecting with the past to imagining a beautiful future ahead, we invite you to get lost in these summer romances.

Today marks the first day of summer and a great way to escape is to grab a book and curl up for a morning, afternoon or evening — whenever you can take a break from the real-world — for some much-deserved relaxation. As luck would have it, we often take respite with a good love story ourselves and have compiled some of this season’s most-popular romance releases.

For instance, best-selling author Nicholas Sparks teased in regard to his latest work of art The Return, “Life endlessly offers us chances to set new directions, and in the process, we grow and change…”⁣

Then there’s Elin Hilderbrand, who revealed that her release Golden Girl was, “was inspired by losing my dad when I was sixteen and then, twenty-nine years later, boarding an emergency Medflight helicopter during my breast cancer battle and having to say goodbye that day to my three kids, not knowing if I was going to make it.”

And Emily Giffin, whose 2010 book Something Borrowed was turned into a 2011 film, starring All My Children alum Colin Egglesfield (Joshua), has a release titled The Lies That Bind. “If you haven’t read it yet,” she had reached out to fans in an earlier Instagram post, “I would be so grateful if you would pick up a copy for your beach bag!”

I hope you all love it! 💗🧡 https://t.co/jM5HYfkq3Q — Emily Giffin (@emilygiffin) March 15, 2021

Look through our gallery below to get your hands on these hot summer romance reads, plus others including releases from Nora Roberts, Danielle Steel, Sunny Hostin and more!

