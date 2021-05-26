The Waltons, Everett Collection

A journey during a dark, stormy night will change one young man’s life forever.

Many grew up watching the 1970s/1980s family drama series The Waltons and went on to enjoy the various related films that followed. However, did you know that the 1971 film The Homecoming: A Christmas Story actual launched the popular series? Now, fans of the Walton family have the chance to share in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the film as the CW brings viewers a special presentation of The Waltons’ Homecoming — with some very familiar current primetime stars in the mix!

More: First look at Lifetime’s Christmas movies

Set in the 1933 Depression Era, the movie is told through the eyes of 17-year-old John Boy (Logan Shroyer, This Is Us) and though his parents, John Sr. and Olivia (Bellamy Young, Scandal) have different exceptions for his future, John Boy secretly wants to be a writer. It isn’t until the family is faced with the possibility of their first Christmas without John Sr. that Olivia sends her son on a journey into the night, and into a storm, to find his father — a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.

As an added treat, Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy in the series will narrate the movie.

More: Days star in new television thriller

Stay tuned for the network airdate, and in the meantime, let us know in the comments section if you plan to get reconnected with the beloved Waltons through this anniversary special — or, perhaps, you know someone would enjoy it!

And view our photo gallery below filled with stars and daytime actors who made it big in primetime and movies.

Get more primetime news — and your free daily soap-opera fix — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.