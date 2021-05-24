Howard Wise/JPI (3); John Paschal/JPI; ABC screenshot

Feel like you might have missed some of the recent action? Never fear, we’ve got you covered with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place so you can get all caught up… plus, previews for next week’s episodes!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Summer is on the way and the actors of Bold & Beautiful were eager to start heating things up. You won’t want to miss how Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) teased their fans with photos that proved “the thirst trap is real.”

There may be some shocking revelations about Vinny’s death on the way now that Jacqueline MacInnes Woods (Steffy) is coming back.

With Kiara Barnes on her way out, we have an idea for a killer twist that fans wouldn’t expect which would help usher Zoe off the canvas.

Eric and Quinn’s future may be up in the air, but you’ll love the way her portrayer Rena Sofer wished a happy weird anniversary to her husband.

And poof, just like that, Bold & Beautiful’s Carter and Quinn vanished. In their place? Liam and Hope. And soon to magically re-appear? Steffy! In Richard’s latest Soapbox column, he looks at what went down, what’s coming up…. plus, fine out what the heck Laverne & Shirley have to do with anything.

Days of Our Lives

So try as we might, we couldn’t seem to make Robert Scott Wilson Appreciation Day an official thing. We did, however, put together this awesome photo gallery to celebrate the anniversary of his first appearance in Salem as handsome trouble-magnet Ben Weston!

Lori is enjoying watching Gwen squirm and hopes it drives her back to being a full-time bad girl, was happy to see Shawn and Belle back in action, and thinks that Kristen might need a rest in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Ever since Sonny “died” and we were introduced to Mike, we’ve been loving watching Maurice Benard tackle this exciting new challenge. And clearly, Benard is having a blast too… as evidenced by this video he posted mocking Sonny’s predicament.

He hasn’t even made his first appearance on GH, but Cameron Mathison is already being grilled by his co-stars. Find out how he answered the probing questions put to him by Steve Burton (Jason) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli).

Dustin has been enjoying the little comedy in the absurd story of Valentin shacking up at the Quartermaine estate, has been impressed by Cyrus’ recent scenes but still can’t invest much in the villain, remains skeptical about Dante and Sam’s chemistry, but thought the Sean Donely tribute was well-done in his General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Many were surprised when news broke that former Young & Restless co-stars Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) and Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) had tied the knot. Want to know the whole story that led up to their nuptials? Never fear, we’ve got you covered with this handy-dandy timeline of their relationship.

Need proof that sometimes, it really is the thought that counts? Take a look at what Jason Thompson (Billy) attempted to do for his wife’s birthday… and how it turned out.

Fans have made it pretty clear that they desperately miss both Doug Davidson and his much-loved alter ego, Paul Williams. In an attempt to give them at least some of what they want, we put together a photo gallery paying tribute to them both on the anniversary of their first appearance in Genoa City.

In an incredibly brave moment, Courtney Hope (Sally) opened up about her eating disorder and how it has affected her relationship with fiancé Chad Duell (GH’s Michael).

Finally, Candace knows that Kyle’s life has gone haywire but hardly feels drawn in. However, she is hopeful about Victoria and Ashland’s partnership, was relieved that the dynamic between Nick and Adam has finally changed, and thinks that Chelsea’s possible madness is being played cool in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Brady has finally had enough of Kristen’s toxic obsession with him, but will Kate waking up in a shocking condition be the final nail in the coffin for their relationship? And how will it affect her relationship with Jake now that he’s leapt back into Gabi’s arms? Get more hints in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Lily and Devon are feeling optimistic, but they may be the only characters whose ambitions aren’t tied to revenge at the moment. Chelsea gets increasingly close to the edge as Adam tells her that he plans to be a father, and Sally attempts to team up with Ashland in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter.