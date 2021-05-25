Image: ABC; CBS; NBC

The spotlight shone on stars of Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless.

At the end of last year, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences President and CEO Adam Sharp announced that the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards would again come to viewers virtually in 2021. But the news got better: In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sharp further confirmed that the ceremony will air on Friday, June 25, on CBS and will live-stream on Paramount Plus as well!

That brings us to today — and the official announcement of the Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless nominations that have our favorite shows, actors and behind-the-scenes movers and shakers fighting for a golden statuette.

Without further ado, here are your 2021 nominees in the categories of…

Outstanding Drama

Bold & Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Young & Restless

Outstanding Drama Writing Team

Bold & Beautiful

General Hospital

Young & Restless

Outstanding Drama Directing Team

Bold & Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor

Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital)

Steve Burton (Jason, General Hospital)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, Bold & Beautiful)

Wally Kurth (Justin, Days of Our Lives)

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, General Hospital)

Outstanding Lead Actress

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, Bold & Beautiful)

Genie Francis (Laura, General Hospital)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Young & Restless)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, Bold & Beautiful)

Max Gail (Mike, General Hospital)

Bryton James (Devon, Young & Restless)

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, General Hospital)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, General Hospital)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Marla Adams (Dina, Young & Restless)

Tamra Braun (Ava, Days of Our Lives)

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital)

Briana Henry (Jordan, General Hospital)

Courtney Hope (Sally, Bold & Beautiful)

Outstanding Younger Performer

Tahj Bellow (TJ, General Hospital)

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days of Our Lives)

Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith, Young & Restless)

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, General Hospital)

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, General Hospital)

Outstanding Guest Performer

Kim Delaney (Jackie, General Hospital)

George Delhoyo (Orpheus, Days of Our Lives)

Briana Lane (Brook Lynn, General Hospital)

Cady McClain (Jennifer, Days of Our Lives)

Victoria Platt (Amanda, Days of Our Lives)

Now comes the fun part… hit the comments with your thoughts on the nominations. Who you want to see win, who you think will win and who you think was snubbed. Just remember… keep it kind. Let’s not turn talk about an event which is all about supporting soaps into something negative, right? Then, once you’ve weighed in with your winners, why not check out this gallery of soap stars and their real-life brothers — you’ll definitely find some former Daytime Emmy winners in there!