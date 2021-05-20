NBC

Chicago Fire season-ending warning has us shaking in our firefighter-loving boots.

In was only fitting that Chicago Fire’s Kelly Severide would propose to Stella Kidd in the middle of a four-alarm fire. It was the perfect payoff for fans of the pairing, who managed to stay together despite numerous bumps in the road, not the least of which was their own stubborn natures. Kidd and Severide went home to celebrate, in bed of course — no complaints here — and it felt all was right with the Firehouse 51 universe in that moment. But with a season finale looming, ominously entitled, No Survivors, we have to wonder what’s in store — and whether all of this bliss is the precursor to something awful happening.

Kelly’s not likely to be going anywhere, so should we be worried about Stella? Heaven knows Severide has had more than his fair share of loved ones leave him by dying; it’s been a theme in his life since season one, but we can’t imagine the writers would be so cruel as to take Stella in this way. That said, more than one Chicago Fire character has met their end in a finale, and executive producer, Derek Haas, told ET Online that fans should be warned: “If you watch the last 10 minutes, you might be cursing my name all summer long.” Eep.



Perhaps Kidd and Severide will face a challenge related to her leaving Firehouse 51 when she lands a placement elsewhere as a lieutenant? Or maybe they’ll be allowed to stay happy for a time and the season finale drama will fall in another direction?

It’s not hard to imagine an obstacle showing up — *cough* Gabby Dawson *cough* — just as Brett and Casey profess their love. But judging from the sneak preview, we maybe should be worried that we’re losing our beloved Chief Bowden, who may be taking a promotion. We simply cannot process the idea of Firehouse 51 without him.

Do you think Stella and Severide will emerge from the season finale unscathed? Do you think Chief Bowden will leave? Let us know in the comment section, but first, take a look at soap stars who made it big in primetime in the photo gallery below.

