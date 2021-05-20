Lifetime

We’re sending a little Christmas cheer your way in the month of May.

There is no rule that states we have to wait until December to start celebrating Christmas. Each winter, fans from far and near look forward to new holiday movies. While we will once again bring our readers Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup, be on the lookout for Lifetime’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2021 schedule too!

It wouldn’t be fair to tease a schedule to come without giving you a sneak peek — or two — right?

First up, fans can look forward to A Christmas Dance Reunion, featuring High School Musial co-stars Corbin Bleu (One Life to Live; Jeffrey) as Barrett and Monique Coleman as Lucy. When Lucy and her mother return to the Winterleigh Resort for its final season, she’s reunited with her childhood Christmas dance partner Barrett. However, not wanting to let the past die, Lucy works to recreate the beloved traditions and must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up one more time with Barrett for what could be the very last Christmas dance.

And for our Brady Bunch fans out there, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Jennifer Elisa Cox and Robbie Rist reunite for Blending Christmas, starring Haylie Duff as Emma opposite Aaron O’Connell as Liam. With Emma’s childhood vacation resort scheduled to be redeveloped, Liam plans to bring her back to her favorite spot to propose. However, inviting both families produces nothing but drama, which puts Emma and Liam’s relationship to the test. In the end, the two families must work their magic to reunite the young couple in love.

We’ll be sure you keep you updated on the holiday schedule, including dates, as they are released.

