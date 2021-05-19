Paramount Plus

“Time stopped for him.”

As cliffhangers go, the one which last August ended Yellowstone‘s third season was a doozy. With the Dutton family attacked from all sides, patriarch John was gunned down by the side of the road, son Kayce was literally dodging bullets, and daughter Beth’s office had been bombed with her in it.

Now, while there’s still no official word as to when the highly-anticipated fourth season will begin on its new home, Paramount Plus, dribs and drabs of info are starting to leak out. For example, when asked by a Houston news affiliate whether or not he’d be returning as John, Kevin Costner played coy.

“Listen,” he said, “I try to make things and be a part of things that have a dramatic arc to them.” Should John die, that would certainly set in motion a very big story as his family and their enemies battled for control of the Dutton empire.

Meanwhile, during a chat with our sister site Deadline, Cole Hauser warned that the finale’s events would have huge consequences… especially if harm befalls alter ego Rip’s true love, Beth. “I think everybody’s in danger in Montana for that,” he predicted.

“As far as Rip’s concerned, [Beth] was his first love, his only love from when he was 15 years old,” he continued. “I think time stopped for him, and he realized just how special she really was and how she could give to his life and teach him things that he needed to go through.”

“Beth and Rip are soulmates,” agreed her portrayer, Kelly Reilly, “and they have been since they met. They’re so tough and hard-headed, and [there’s a] capacity for violence in them both.

“They also provide for each other,” she added, “that sort of safe haven of quiet, peaceful love and passion that she certainly doesn’t have in any other relationship in her life.”

While Beth is by nature caustic and borderline cruel in her approach to others, Reilly says that Rip provides “a place for her to sort of rest and lay down her weapons.”

Surely after everything the pair has been through — “It’s taken four years now for us to really investigate their relationship,” says Hauser — they won’t be ripped apart… right?

“I don’t think that we’re at the happy-ending stage yet,” Reilly told Esquire earlier this year, “but I think there’s a glimmer of happiness and where that happiness and where that peace could live, you know what I mean?”

While we don’t exactly know what she means, we do know that Beth Dutton is, in our estimation, too much of a force of nature to be killed by something as pedestrian as a bomb. Don’t believe us? Check out the clip below that features some of her best zingers. (Be warned… the tough talker is almost as fond of profanity as she is disdainful of brother Jamie!)

Meanwhile, whether you’ve not yet checked out the action-packed drama or are looking to rewatch while awaiting the new season, you can find Yellowstone‘s first three seasons on Peacock.

What do you think, Yellowstone fans? Could Rip really have lost Beth forever? Hit the comments with your thoughts (and maybe your all-time favorite Beth scene), then join us in traveling from the mountains of Montana to the most famous cul-de-sac in California, Knots Landing, via this photo gallery charting the lives of its scandal-plagued residents.

