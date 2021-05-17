Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful

Can you believe it has been a dozen years since “Dollar” Bill Spencer made his debut? He’s been charming the ladies and turning lives upside down ever since, and with a bravado that can’t be matched. You won’t want to miss what Don Diamont had to say about playing the conniving character before checking out our massive photo album of the Stallion’s wild ride.

Just when the Zoe/Carter/Quinn/Eric quadrangle seemed like it couldn’t get any more complicated… in stepped Shauna. We chatted with Denise Richards, who dropped some hints about what else her character could be bringing to the messy situation.

They’ve been married for 14 years and Jacob Young (Rick) celebrated with a message to his wife that included a video commemorating their lives together. The actor also posted a teaser of his recent reunion with some fellow All My Children alums that you won’t want to miss.

In the newest The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard suspects that Shauna’s efforts to protect her best friend could soon go horribly awry… and predicts that will make for deliciously juicy soap opera. Plus, he admits that he’s been having conversations with several characters. Yes, he’s talking to the TV…. find out why here.

Days of Our Lives

Fans were on tenterhooks waiting for news about whether Days of Our Lives would be given another lease on life. And they got a happy shock when NBC announced a renewal for two years. As the good news sank in, Ken Corday addressed what’s ahead for the soap in light of its assured future, hinting at a happy twist for Ben and Ciara as well as something very, very big about to go down in the little town of Salem.

If you’ve been getting a kick out of the way that Paulina has been shaking things up in Salem, you are in luck. Jackée Harry will be sticking around Days of Our Lives.

In a special interview, we chatted with Claire’s former portrayer Olivia Rose Keegan to get her take on the soap and her very different new role Lily in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

While her character is currently struggling to escape from a wine-filled dungeon, the perpetually busy Alison Sweeney (Sami) shared a tease about her latest movie for Hallmark with a behind-the-scenes photo.

Lori admits she’s struggling to find a reason to care about Chabby, but she’s continued to enjoy Xander’s drunken antics and loves Lucas and Sami hooking up as detailed in her latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Believe it or not, it’s been 27 years since Tony Jones sat by his daughter’s bedside after having made the most difficult decision any parent could ever make. Join us in looking back at the heartbreaking moment… but trust us when we say, you’re going to want to have some tissues handy. This storyline was the literal definition of a tearjerker!

Sam truly believed she was doing the right thing when she broke things off with Jason. But that was then and this is now. Last week, it looked as if the show might be laying the groundwork for a JaSam reunion… which could crash and burn before it even gets off the ground.

When Frank Valentini told fans about a very special episode, they responded by telling him exactly what it is that they want to see happen. Unfortunately, they can’t all get what they want… and we explained why.

The seven-year-old daughter of formerly-wed former co-stars Brandon Barash (Jake, Days; ex-Johnny, GH) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie) was not shy about showing how she feels about her new room. You won’t want to miss her jubilant reaction.

Dustin is starting to think that Peter will never die, has come to adore Britt,suspects that Carly would choose the business over Sonny, and is hoping that Hayden is on the way back now that Shawn will be looking to clear his name, all of which he details in the latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

It ain’t easy being Adam Newman… and sometimes, it’s not easy playing him, either. Mark Grossman gave us an exclusive interview about all things Adam, including why the schemer has found it so darn difficult to choose between the two women in his life.

Finally, Candace had mixed feelings where last week’s Adam-centric episode was concerned, and found it downright cringeworthy when everyone on the canvas was suddenly pushing for a Rey/Sharon reunion. Plus, she was cringing at everyone lobbying to save Rey and Sharon’s doomed marriage. Read her take on this week’s action — including Tara and Harrison’s appearance at the Skyle engagement party — in her weekly Young & Restless column.

Now that Wyatt has started to piece together that his brother and Bill have been lying about something, is it about time that Liam cracks and confesses? See if he does in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. While Tripp and Allie seem headed back to romance, Sami and Lucas continue struggling to escape from the DiMera basement, and Ben gets heartbreaking news in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

weekly spoiler video. Lily is taken aback by how quickly Billy wants to find a place for them to share. Meanwhile, the future is getting more uncertain as Kyle tells Summer that he’s determined to go public and claim paternity, and Ashland strikes a bargain with Victoria in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of General Hospital's expansion Quartermaine family.