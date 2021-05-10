Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Plus, is it time for a recast?

Need a little help keeping up with all the constantly-breaking news coming out of The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless? Never fear, we’ve gathered it all in one convenient place. (FYI: That place is here… all you have to do is keep reading!)

The Bold and the Beautiful

We’ve long loved that The Bold and the Beautiful distinguishes itself from every other soap by taking place in a very real town (Los Angeles) and focusing on the fashion industry. Lately, however, viewers have been questioning the clothes being worn by their favorite fashionistas. But have recent outfits been as bad as people think?

With Kiera Barnes leaving this summer to take on an exciting new role, we’ve a radical idea for her exit that could leave people talking about Zoe for quite some time!

If you’re among the many viewers who’ve been missing Steffy and her portrayer, you want to miss the sexy new photos in which Jacqueline MacInnes Wood puts her own spin on ‘breathtaking’.

Having Quinn and Carter hookup has been one of the best — and most surprising — choices the writers have made in ages. While the fallout when they go public is sure to make for great drama, we’re hoping they can have some secret fun before all you-know-what breaks loose!

In his latest Bold & Beautiful column, Richard gives the soap kudos for distracting everyone from Steffy’s absence, discusses what this show does very well (although that’s not necessarily a compliment), and has a few major questions regarding Baker’s misguided investigation

Days of Our Lives

Headwriter Ron Carlivati recently discussed Ciara’s latest return, admitting that the way it played out — and especially the way it ended — no doubt disappointed some fans. And while portrayer Victoria Konefal will be returning this summer, the question remains: If a long-term commitment can’t be worked out, would the show be better off admitting that it’s time to recast the role?

Summer is here, and Salem’s former Sarah Linsey Godfrey was showing off her bikini obsession in an eye-popping video that will have you feelin’ the heat!

Despite how old it made us feel, we simply had to celebrate the 38th anniversary of Peter Reckell’s debut as Bo Brady with a special photo tribute to the hero a whole lotta us spend years holding out for.

This week’s Days of Our Lives column finds Dustin subbing for Lori, and he was alternately puzzled by Gwen’s stunt, amused by The Brady Bunch jokes, bemused by Tripp’s career path and wondering why Kristen didn’t just don a Chloe mask months ago in order to deal with the singer.

General Hospital

May is upon us but will you have a reason to be swept up in the latest drama in Port Charles? In an exclusive interview, the soap’s headwriters preview what’s in store. Of course, the big question on everyone’s lips is, “Will Peter finally meet his maker?” The answer? Well, it certainly sounds that way…

Fans of James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) were a little worried by the news that he’d been cast in a new Disney live-action comedy pilot, but the actor had some reassuring words about his future on GH.

As Josh Swickard (Chase) continues to settle into fatherhood, he pays a moving tribute to his grandfather with a day on the beach.

Since Sonny “died” Carly has assumed his position with the Five Families, much to the chagrin of Cyrus. But will Carly give up control when Sonny comes back? Something tells us the mob boss and his favorite wife (as evidenced by their multiple marriages) could get rocky when finally he’s resurrected!

Former GH actress Billie Hayes (ex-Agent Brighton O’Reilly) recently passed away and her one-time co-star Tristan Rogers (Robert) shared his memories of the time they spent together.

Dustin is really enjoying Carly taking charge of the mob, adoring Britt and Jason, thought Dante’s smirk at Sam was precious, and has no idea where things are going with Elijah as elaborated in his current General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, Eric Braeden (Victor) joined many fans in expressing the sentiment that Doug Davidson should be back in the spotlight as Paul. Moved by the support from his longtime friend, Davidson thanked Braeden while sending a message to his fans.

When a strange scene between Sharon and Adam left Shadam fans scratching their heads, Sharon Case (Sharon) stepped in to give her take and offered a few teasers of what’s ahead for the pair.

On her mother’s birthday, Melissa Ordway (Abby) shared childhood photos and celebrated their lives together.

In honor of Jeanne Cooper’s last appearance as the legendary Katherine Chancellor, it was only fitting to take a look back at the poignant moment fans won’t ever forget.

Finally, Candace said that Faith’s storyline is playing out so well it gave her all the feels, but the same couldn’t be said for several other stories. While Victor’s battle with Chelsea is still lively, and Candace is OK with Lily and Billy taking a big step, she is still fast-forwarding the surrogacy story, as elaborated in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

It looks like Lucas won’t be escaping to Antarctica after all since he’s locked in the DiMera basement with Sami instead. As they find a way to keep distracted, they’ll hardly be the only ones. Gabi and Jake leap into bed, and Xander asks Nicole to ‘flock’ in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

As Jack and Phyllis toast to the future of their children, Nick and Sharon are on pins and needles waiting for the outcome of Faith’s transplant, and Rey is eager for Chelsea’s confession in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of soaps’ best and worst mothers.